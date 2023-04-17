Trial, jury selection to begin for Luis Talamantes-Romero who was charged with first-degree murder in killing of Jacqueline Vigil

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in the driveway of her West Side home in 2019 as she was leaving to go to the gym.

Prosecutors allege Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, and another man had been prowling Vigil’s neighborhood before dawn in November 2019, looking for vehicles to burglarize, and spotted Vigil as a victim.

The mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, Vigil was shot in the head through the driver’s side window in a crime officials described as “senseless.” Vigil tried to back her Cadillac out of her driveway, but was blocked by a Jeep Cherokee allegedly driven by Talamantes-Romero.

The case gained national attention and took on political overtones when Jacqueline Vigil’s husband, Sam Vigil, and sons attended a news conference at the White House, where then-President Donald Trump announced the case would be included in the federal crime fighting initiative, Operation Legend.

Talamantes-Romero was charged in November 2020 by then-2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and other charges. Talamantes-Romero has pleaded innocent in Vigil’s killing.

But months before he was charged here, Talamantes-Romero’s name had surfaced as Vigil’s alleged killer in an FBI affidavit filed in a Texas immigration case.

A Mexican national, Talamantes-Romero allegedly fled New Mexico shortly after the killing to stay with relatives in San Antonio, Texas. He was arrested weeks later for illegally entering the United States.

Assistant Attorney General John Duran, a prosecutor in the case, has said in court he plans to show that Talamantes-Romero was engaged in a crime spree that ended with Vigil’s shooting death.

To that end, prosecutors plan to call as witnesses other West Side residents who were allegedly victims of burglaries or who confronted Talamantes-Romero before Vigil was killed.

A dispute has emerged between defense and prosecution attorneys about the testimony of an Albuquerque Police Department investigator involved in the case.

Kathleen Rhinehart, Talamantes-Romero’s attorney, has asked the judge to allow APD Detective Jessie Carter to testify. Rhinehart contends that Carter reviewed the case and found evidence of APD misconduct during the investigation.

Prosecutors call Carter’s testimony “a red herring” and “irrelevant” and asked the judge to deny the request.

Carter filed a whistleblower lawsuit against APD last year alleging that three APD detectives who interviewed Talamantes-Romero in San Antonio in August 2020 violated his constitutional rights, ignoring his repeated requests for an attorney.

“Detective Carter had a very, very peripheral and minimal role in this investigation,” Assistant Attorney General John Duran told 2nd Judicial District Judge Britt Baca-Miller at a hearing earlier this month. “I’m not sure how any pending lawsuit he may be involved in has anything to do with this case, except to confuse the jury.”

Baca-Miller reserved ruling on the issue and said she will call Carter as a witness without the jury present before deciding whether to allow his testimony.

Rhinehart responded that Carter’s testimony is vital for showing APD’s behavior in the case. The APD detectives withheld information about the interview in their report to the District Attorney’s Office, she said.

“And so I guess my question is, what else did they not disclose?” she said. “What else did they bury?”

The shooting

Vigil’s husband, Sam Vigil, called police at 5:02 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, and said he had found his wife slumped over the wheel of her car in the driveway of their home on Corte De Loma NW, near Unser and Ladera. He also said he saw a brown Jeep fleeing the cul-de-sac.

About a week later, Elizabeth Talamantes, the sister of Talamantes-Romero, told detectives she owned the Jeep, which officers found next to her apartment in Barelas. Police found a shell casing in the dirt beside the Jeep that matched one from a shooting a month earlier involving a man nicknamed “Pelón.”

A second break came in January 2020 when a woman told police Talamantes-Romero, whom she knew as “Pelón,” came to her apartment the night of the shooting and said he had “shot a woman in the head,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman also said Talamantes-Romero’s sister and another woman had driven him to San Antonio, Texas. Less than two weeks later, Talamantes-Romero was arrested there on immigration violations.

The case nearly went sideways in 2020 when APD detectives obtained a false confession from a man who claimed he was with Talamantes-Romero at the time of the shooting. Police later learned that the man was at home at the time of Vigil’s killing and didn’t know Talamantes-Romero.

Investigators focused on a second man seen with Talamantes-Romero in the hours before the shooting. Phone records and social media messages led investigators to Isaac Ramirez-Soto, who prosecutors say accompanied Talamantes-Romero at the time of Vigil’s killing.

Court records list Ramirez-Soto as a prosecution witness in the trial.

Ramirez-Soto told investigators he and Talamantes-Romero were driving around and breaking into cars the morning of the killing. He was drinking alcohol and Talamantes-Romero was using cocaine, he said.

When the pair saw a garage door opening, Talamantes-Romero blocked the driveway and walked up to the driver’s side window. About 40 seconds later, Ramirez-Soto “heard the victim’s car horn go off and almost instantly heard a single gunshot,” a special agent wrote in the arrest affidavit.

The pair then drove off toward the West Mesa, the affidavit said.

Talamantes-Romero fled to San Antonio later that day, it said.