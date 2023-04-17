What to expect on a visit to New Mexico’s Trinity Site: It’s sobering and strange – and draws more people than you might think

TRINITY SITE – I went to the Trinity Site Open House expecting a museum-style experience.

It was really more like the U.S. military letting several thousand people tramp around their backyard for a few hours.

Trinity Site marks the location where, on July 16, 1945, scientists and soldiers detonated the world’s first atomic bomb during the final year of World War II. It’s also on White Sands Missile Range, which is still an active military test site.

There’s been a lot written about the history by those more qualified than me, so in brief: The bomb worked. Within weeks of the test, President Harry Truman ordered atomic bombs to be dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Those bombs killed well over 100,000 Japanese men, women and children, and precipitated the end of the war.

Now, twice yearly, the U.S. Army opens the site of the Trinity test to the public. Visitors can see “Ground Zero,” the spot where the test bomb “Gadget” was detonated, as well as the Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House, where the device’s plutonium core was assembled.

In other words, they get the chance to stand on the exact spot where one of the most significant, world-changing events in human history took place – and take a selfie.

My father-in-law – a major history buff and the son of a World War II veteran – has had his eye on a Trinity Site visit since my husband and I moved to New Mexico in 2018, and we decided this was the year we would finally make it happen.

To anyone considering making the trip: Do not underestimate Trinity Site’s draw. I figured the remoteness and nature of the site would deter all but the most dedicated (and probably retired) history enthusiasts.

Nope.

Heading down U.S. 380 east of San Antonio, the first sign of the open house was a pickup truck bearing a sign claiming to sell “trinitite,” a glass-like material that was created by the heat of the explosion. A little farther down, a small crowd of protesters stood waving signs, some referring to the plight of the “downwinders,” people who lived in proximity to the test site but who weren’t evacuated before the bomb went off. New Mexico’s downwinders were left out of federal compensation for health problems they suffered after the test, while people in similar situations in Nevada, Utah and Arizona received settlements.

We pulled off the road around 10:45 a.m., and landed right in a line of cars stretching out of sight toward the White Sands Missile Range gate. It took nearly 90 minutes to inch those few miles to the military checkpoint, where soldiers were checking every ID.

Thankfully, there was plenty of scenery: Lots of dead grass, a few cactuses. Cacti? Those are the kinds of thoughts you have plenty of time to mull over on the long road to Trinity Site.

Actually arriving at Ground Zero – a quarter-mile walk from the parking lot along a wide direct road hemmed in by chain-link fences – was sobering and strange.

According to a volunteer at the event, the power of the blast produced a light so bright that one soldier who witnessed the test later recalled reaching up and touching his eyelids to make sure his eyes were still closed.

Now, there’s not even a crater anymore to show the almost incomprehensible power that was on display here 78 years ago.

A lone lava obelisk, a dozen-odd plaques stuck up on the fences, a trailer hauling bomb-themed T-shirts and hats for sale – the whole set-up felt oddly temporary. Take away the paraphernalia – and the crowds – and “ground zero” would look like a patch of New Mexico desert like any other: dusty, rocky, blanketed in a half-hearted patchwork of stubbly grasses.

A bomb casing displayed atop a flatbed was described as similar to “Fat Man,” the nuclear bomb that wrought devastation on Nagasaki in August 1945. It was maybe 4 feet high and 5 or 6 feet long – surprisingly small for an object that killed an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 people.

So who showed up to this unvarnished commemoration of perhaps the most brutal instrument of war ever created? A somewhat motley assortment: families, couples, history buffs, nuclear enthusiasts, anti-nuclear activists and a few oddballs.

One woman upon arriving at the site bent double at the waist, sobbing theatrically, her floral dress whipping in the breeze.

Nearby, a man strolled around Ground Zero barefoot, flip-flops stuffed into the back pockets of his jeans.

Elsewhere, parents and grandparents ushered children from plaque to plaque.

Many flocked to a folding table where volunteers in orange vests were offering information and answering question – some banal, some confrontational. They were, after all, the only somewhat official-looking people at Ground Zero for members of the public to interact with, other than the soldiers directing traffic.

One man glanced down at the written materials before leaning over the table toward the volunteers.

“My father was in Okinawa when the bomb went off,” he said, echoing a sentiment I’ve heard from my father-in-law, whose own father was in hand-to-hand combat in the South Pacific. “… They were thrilled. They thought they were going to die.”

Another man asked why nothing at Ground Zero referenced the many people who lived in the proximity of the blast.

“It’s as if this meant nothing to them,” he said.

A third questioned volunteer Jim Eckles, a local author and former member of the White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs Office, as to why none of the plaques at the site mention the contributions of Gen. Leslie R. Groves and J. Robert Oppenheimer, who played key roles in the development of the atomic bomb.

Eckles, who said he himself planned the display, said he “didn’t want to” focus on them.

“Everything about this now is starting to revolve around Oppenheimer and Groves,” Eckles said. ” … This was a team effort.”

The truth is, the Trinity Site is in no way a museum. It’s a lack of a crater in the middle of an active military installation. Just a couple hundred miles north is Los Alamos National Laboratory, where production of the plutonium pits that trigger nuclear reactions is scaling up. The U.S. Army’s posture is not one of journalistic-style balance and dedication to all-sidesing the story. And, as you can read in the pages of the Journal, the threat of nuclear weapons is far from a thing of the past.

So if you’re planning to make the trek down to White Sands this fall, do your reading before you go. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in Albuquerque is open year-round, and I wish I had visited before the Trinity Site trip. The new “Oppenheimer” movie – filmed in New Mexico and featuring a star-studded cast – is scheduled to be released this summer, and may well raise interest in the October open house.

Don’t go because you think you’ll see something amazing. You won’t. Go for the value of standing on the spot and considering the big stuff: The bomb was enormous. Humans’ capacity for technological advance is mind-boggling. Life is fragile. War is cruel.

If you’re of the mind that examining history, even not long past, is important, then it’s worth the trip.

And for heaven’s sake, get on the road early.

UpFront is a Journal news and opinion column. Comment directly to Journal digital editor Gabrielle Porter at gporter@abqjournal.com.