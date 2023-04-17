The taxman cometh: 2022 returns due Tuesday

Income tax returns are due tomorrow for the 2022 tax year, about three days later than the usual return date.

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said it has received more than 700,000 returns so far, and the department has processed roughly 94% of them.

Processing refunds for tax returns typically takes about 12 weeks, NMTRD said, though that timeline could be shorter for those who file online. Mailed-in returns take longer to process. A taxpayer can also ask for an extension by submitting Form 4868 to the IRS electronically or by mail. The extension gives filers until October to complete their returns.

There are two new exemptions for the tax year for those on Social Security retirement benefits and military pension income, NMTRD said in a news release.

The exemption for Social Security is available to taxpayers who have adjusted gross incomes of under $100,000 for single filers; $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, as heads of household or as surviving spouses; and under $75,000 for married couples filing separately.

There is also a one-time, refundable tax credit of $1,000 for full-time hospital nurses, NMTRD said. Nurses eligible for the credit must complete a PIT-NC form and include it with their returns.

Additionally, the IRS released guidance in February stating that rebates issued last year in New Mexico would not have to be reported on taxpayers’ 2022 tax returns — something that kept early filers from completing their returns.

This June, an estimated 875,000 New Mexico tax filers will begin automatically receiving $500 rebate checks that were part of a tax bill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed this month. The rebates are for New Mexico residents who filed their 2021 tax returns.