Columbus, N.M., official alleges mayor threatened her in police report

Columbus Mayor Esequiel Salas at town hall in February. (Algernon D’Ammassa/Deming Headlight)

When Columbus Mayor Esequiel Salas walked through the port of entry from Puerto Palomas, Mexico sometime after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, he was evidently surprised by the attention he received — and none too pleased.

Returning late from a week of vacation in Mexico, the mayor of the small village on the border had been reported missing, with local law enforcement and federal agencies watching for him after his van was found parked by the port of entry. It had sat there since the 70-year-old mayor departed, along with village staffer Jose Luis Montejano, on April 4 for a previously announced trip to southern Mexico and San Antonio, Texas.

A report filed with the Luna County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night alleges that shortly after his return, Salas issued two verbal threats while venting anger at an elected trustee in front of village staff.

Salas denied the incident occurred. He declined an interview but told the Deming Headlight in a series of text messages he had missed a flight during his trip.

Salas had been expected back at work April 10. The following day, when he still hadn’t appeared and was not answering emails, phone calls or text messages, the local emergency department conducted a wellness check at his residence. He was then reported to Luna County Sheriff’s Deputies as missing.

Federal authorities notified the sheriff’s office and local officials after the mayor and Montejano returned through the port of entry Tuesday afternoon.

Salas then reportedly entered town hall where staff were working and Trustee Nicole Steffen was present.

What happened next is in dispute. Luna County Sheriff Mike Eby confirmed that Steffen filed a report alleging Salas threatened her twice in the presence of three staff members.

According to her report, Salas entered town hall and announced, “I’m angry” and proceeded to raise his voice to her and municipal clerk Omar Carreon. Steffen reported that he turned to her and said, “You’re going to get it,” in anger. After leaving the room, Steffen reported Salas returned while speaking to someone on his mobile phone and saying, “She doesn’t care about me, she wants to look good. She’s going to get it,” before looking directly at her and leaving the building.

Carreon told the Deming Headlight he was in an adjacent room and had not heard what Salas said to Steffen.

Eby said deputies were gathering more information about the complaint.

In response, Salas first stated that he had no contact with any trustee until Wednesday morning. He said he saw Steffen and fellow trustee Rocio Sierra “from afar” without speaking to them, and then followed up to say that he and Steffen had spoken but that he had simply walked away.

Sierra told the Deming Headlight she had left town hall before Salas entered the building. “He saw me as I walked to my car,” she said.

Steffen told the Deming Headlight she made the report in order to document the incident in case it escalated. Since then, however, she said she had not had contact with the mayor, while she continued to work at town hall.

State auditor asks for corrective action plan

These events occur in the midst of a severe financial crisis at the village and intense pressure on Salas, who is the village’s de facto town manager. Trustees have complained in open sessions for months that they were not receiving financial reports. The state Department of Finance and Administration recently alerted Salas that the municipality was nearly out of operating funds. Before leaving on vacation, Salas had ordered restrictions on spending, laid off a few employees and cut some staff hours and expenses, including his own monthly stipend.

The village’s annual audit, publicly released in March, detailed 28 findings related to the village’s accounts, internal controls and issues involving payroll and personnel records.

On Friday, New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas issued a four-page “letter of concern” to Salas and all four trustees requesting the village provide, within 30 days, a corrective action plan and evidence of the work it had done so far to resolve all of the findings.

Meanwhile, Steffen — a former mayor herself — has recently taken a lead role in securing financial records trustees say have been withheld from them for months. The board has called several special meetings to comb through the current budget, line by line in open session, to identify why the village was running out of money and to steer a course through the fiscal year ending June 30.

Steffen has also been digging into bank accounts and contracts established without the governing board’s approval and questioning Salas about financial transactions at town hall.

Salas, a former trustee, was elected mayor in 2018. From the beginning of his administration, he has butted heads with the village council over communications, high staff turnover and his hiring and firing of employees without consulting the board. He has not announced whether he will seek a second term this year.

