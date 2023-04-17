 Muggles, music and magic: NMPhil to provide live soundtrack to 'Harry Potter' showing at Popejoy - Albuquerque Journal

Muggles, music and magic: NMPhil to provide live soundtrack to ‘Harry Potter’ showing at Popejoy

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ Academy Award-nominated score alongside the screening of the film on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, at Popejoy Hall. In this photo, Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from “Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone.” (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment)

ATTENTION MUGGLES!!!

The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, at Popejoy Hall as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. This will be the first time it will be performed in Albuquerque.

The concert will feature the New Mexico Philharmonic performing live, to picture, every note from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the New Mexico Philharmonic perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at unmtickets.com.

The Sept. 16 concert is also part of the New Mexico Philharmonic’ Rock & Pops Subscription available for new subscribers on April 21.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

