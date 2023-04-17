Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: Changes unveiled to Albuquerque Public Schools’ 2023-24 start times

Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new start times for the coming school year — and they’re different than what they originally unveiled earlier this month.
District officials shifted the time that middle schoolers will report this fall. Now, they’ll start around 9:15 a.m., which is about an hour later than they currently start, and about two hours later than the district originally proposed.
At a news conference on Monday, APS Superintendent Scott Elder acknowledged that not everyone will like the proposal.
DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times
Elementary schools
The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- A Montoya
- Alice King
- Arroyo Del Oso
- Bandelier
- Chaparral
- Chelwood
- Cien Aguas
- Collet Park
- Comanche
- Dennis Chavez
- Double Eagle
- Eg Ross
- George I. Sanchez
- Governor Bent
- Hodgin
- Janet Kahn
- John Baker
- Marie Hughes
- Manzano Mesa
- Mccollum
- Mission
- Mitchell
- Monte Vista
- Montezuma
- Naca
- Navajo
- Onate
- Painted Sky
- Petroglyph
- Sandia Base
- Sombre Del Monte
- Sunset View
- Tierra Antigua
- Valle Vista
- Zia
- Zuni
The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Alamosa
- Atrisco
- Carlos Rey
- Lavaland
- Mary Ann Binford
The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
- Alameda
- Adobe Acres
- Alvarado
- Apache
- Armijo
- Barcelona
- Chamiza
- Christine Duncan Charter
- Cochiti
- Corrales
- Dolores Gonzales
- Duranes
- Edward Gonzales/Helen Cordero
- Eugene Field
- Georgia O’keeffe
- Griegos
- Hubert Humphrey
- Kit Carson
- Macarthur
- La Mesa
- Mark Twain
- Mountain View
- North Star
- Osuna
- Rudolfo Anaya
- Seven Bar
- Sierra Vista
- South Valley
- Sr Marmon
- Sy Jackson
- Tomasita
- Tres Volcanes
- Ventana Ranch
- Wherry
The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Bel-Air
- Bellhaven
- E. San Jose
- Emerson
- Hawthorne
- Inez
- Kirtland
- Lew Wallace
- Longfellow
- Los Padillas
- Los Ranchos
- Lowell
- Matheson Park
- Pajarito
- Reginald Chavez
- Whittier
San Antonito Elementary School will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Middle schools
Roosevelt Middle School will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The following schools will run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.:
- Cleveland
- Desert Ridge
- Eisenhower
- Ernie Pyle
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harrison
- Hayes
- Hoover
- Jackson
- John Adams
- Jimmy Carter
- Jefferson
- James Monroe
- Kennedy
- L.B. Johnson
- Madison
- Mckinley
- Polk
- Taft
- Taylor
- Tony Hillerman
- Truman
- Van Buren
- Washington
- Wilson
High schools
The following high schools will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.:
- Albuquerque High
- Atrisco Heritage Academy
- Cibola High
- Del Norte
- Eldorado
- Highland
- La Cueva
- Manzano
- Rio Grande
- Sandia
- Valley
- Volcano Vista
- West Mesa