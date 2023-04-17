Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: Changes unveiled to Albuquerque Public Schools’ 2023-24 start times

Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new start times for the coming school year — and they’re different than what they originally unveiled earlier this month.

District officials shifted the time that middle schoolers will report this fall. Now, they’ll start around 9:15 a.m., which is about an hour later than they currently start, and about two hours later than the district originally proposed.

At a news conference on Monday, APS Superintendent Scott Elder acknowledged that not everyone will like the proposal.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

Elementary schools

The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A Montoya

Alice King

Arroyo Del Oso

Bandelier

Chaparral

Chelwood

Cien Aguas

Collet Park

Comanche

Dennis Chavez

Double Eagle

Eg Ross

George I. Sanchez

Governor Bent

Hodgin

Janet Kahn

John Baker

Marie Hughes

Manzano Mesa

Mccollum

Mission

Mitchell

Monte Vista

Montezuma

Naca

Navajo

Onate

Painted Sky

Petroglyph

Sandia Base

Sombre Del Monte

Sunset View

Tierra Antigua

Valle Vista

Zia

Zuni

The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Alamosa

Atrisco

Carlos Rey

Lavaland

Mary Ann Binford

The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Alameda

Adobe Acres

Alvarado

Apache

Armijo

Barcelona

Chamiza

Christine Duncan Charter

Cochiti

Corrales

Dolores Gonzales

Duranes

Edward Gonzales/Helen Cordero

Eugene Field

Georgia O’keeffe

Griegos

Hubert Humphrey

Kit Carson

Macarthur

La Mesa

Mark Twain

Mountain View

North Star

Osuna

Rudolfo Anaya

Seven Bar

Sierra Vista

South Valley

Sr Marmon

Sy Jackson

Tomasita

Tres Volcanes

Ventana Ranch

Wherry

The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Bel-Air

Bellhaven

E. San Jose

Emerson

Hawthorne

Inez

Kirtland

Lew Wallace

Longfellow

Los Padillas

Los Ranchos

Lowell

Matheson Park

Pajarito

Reginald Chavez

Whittier

San Antonito Elementary School will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Middle schools

Roosevelt Middle School will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The following schools will run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.:

Cleveland

Desert Ridge

Eisenhower

Ernie Pyle

Garfield

Grant

Harrison

Hayes

Hoover

Jackson

John Adams

Jimmy Carter

Jefferson

James Monroe

Kennedy

L.B. Johnson

Madison

Mckinley

Polk

Taft

Taylor

Tony Hillerman

Truman

Van Buren

Washington

Wilson

High schools

The following high schools will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.: