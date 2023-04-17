 Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: Changes unveiled to Albuquerque Public Schools' 2023-24 start times - Albuquerque Journal

Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: Changes unveiled to Albuquerque Public Schools’ 2023-24 start times

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new start times for the coming school year — and they’re different than what they originally unveiled earlier this month.

District officials shifted the time that middle schoolers will report this fall. Now, they’ll start around 9:15 a.m., which is about an hour later than they currently start, and about two hours later than the district originally proposed.

At a news conference on Monday, APS Superintendent Scott Elder acknowledged that not everyone will like the proposal.

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

Elementary schools

The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

  • A Montoya
  • Alice King
  • Arroyo Del Oso
  • Bandelier
  • Chaparral
  • Chelwood
  • Cien Aguas
  • Collet Park
  • Comanche
  • Dennis Chavez
  • Double Eagle
  • Eg Ross
  • George I. Sanchez
  • Governor Bent
  • Hodgin
  • Janet Kahn
  • John Baker
  • Marie Hughes
  • Manzano Mesa
  • Mccollum
  • Mission
  • Mitchell
  • Monte Vista
  • Montezuma
  • Naca
  • Navajo
  • Onate
  • Painted Sky
  • Petroglyph
  • Sandia Base
  • Sombre Del Monte
  • Sunset View
  • Tierra Antigua
  • Valle Vista
  • Zia
  • Zuni

The following schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Alamosa
  • Atrisco
  • Carlos Rey
  • Lavaland
  • Mary Ann Binford

The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

  • Alameda
  • Adobe Acres
  • Alvarado
  • Apache
  • Armijo
  • Barcelona
  • Chamiza
  • Christine Duncan Charter
  • Cochiti
  • Corrales
  • Dolores Gonzales
  • Duranes
  • Edward Gonzales/Helen Cordero
  • Eugene Field
  • Georgia O’keeffe
  • Griegos
  • Hubert Humphrey
  • Kit Carson
  • Macarthur
  • La Mesa
  • Mark Twain
  • Mountain View
  • North Star
  • Osuna
  • Rudolfo Anaya
  • Seven Bar
  • Sierra Vista
  • South Valley
  • Sr Marmon
  • Sy Jackson
  • Tomasita
  • Tres Volcanes
  • Ventana Ranch
  • Wherry

The following schools will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

  • Bel-Air
  • Bellhaven
  • E. San Jose
  • Emerson
  • Hawthorne
  • Inez
  • Kirtland
  • Lew Wallace
  • Longfellow
  • Los Padillas
  • Los Ranchos
  • Lowell
  • Matheson Park
  • Pajarito
  • Reginald Chavez
  • Whittier

San Antonito Elementary School will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Middle schools

Roosevelt Middle School will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The following schools will run from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.:

  • Cleveland
  • Desert Ridge
  • Eisenhower
  • Ernie Pyle
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harrison
  • Hayes
  • Hoover
  • Jackson
  • John Adams
  • Jimmy Carter
  • Jefferson
  • James Monroe
  • Kennedy
  • L.B. Johnson
  • Madison
  • Mckinley
  • Polk
  • Taft
  • Taylor
  • Tony Hillerman
  • Truman
  • Van Buren
  • Washington
  • Wilson

High schools

The following high schools will run from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.:

  • Albuquerque High
  • Atrisco Heritage Academy
  • Cibola High
  • Del Norte
  • Eldorado
  • Highland
  • La Cueva
  • Manzano
  • Rio Grande
  • Sandia
  • Valley
  • Volcano Vista
  • West Mesa
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: Changes unveiled to Albuquerque Public Schools’ 2023-24 start times

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Biz Bits: Business Briefs, week starting 4/17
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, New ... Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, New Mexico's Best Bet, is teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling Co. to celebrate Earth Day by ...
2
One-on-One: Chad Cooper — CEO, One Hope Financial Institution
ABQnews Seeker
Chad Cooper, who has a long ... Chad Cooper, who has a long history in the financial advising world, recently became CEO of the new One Hope Financial Institution in Albuquerque.
3
COMING TONIGHT: Albuquerque City Council will pick up where ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council will resume ... The Albuquerque City Council will resume its debate over how to spend $200 million when it meets tonight. At stake is the infrastructure bond ...
4
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket ...
ABQnews Seeker
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- ... SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) -- SpaceX called off the first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during ...
5
BCSO identifies man killed during welfare check
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one deputy on Sunday as 35-year-old ...
6
Middle schoolers to start classes about an hour later: ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new ... Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new start times for the coming school year — and they're different than what they originally unveiled earlier this ...
7
Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal's weekly captions contest allows ... The Journal's weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire ...
8
Muggles, music and magic: NMPhil to provide live soundtrack ...
ABQnews Seeker
ATTENTION MUGGLES!!! The New Mexico Philharmonic ... ATTENTION MUGGLES!!! The New Mexico Philharmonic will perform 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' in concert on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, ...
9
The taxman cometh: 2022 returns due Tuesday
ABQnews Seeker
A taxpayer can also ask for ... A taxpayer can also ask for an extension by submitting Form 4868 to the IRS electronically or by mail.