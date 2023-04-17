COMING TONIGHT: Albuquerque City Council will pick up where they left off with $200 million debate

The Albuquerque City Council will resume its debate over how to spend $200 million when it meets tonight.

At stake is the infrastructure bond package the city will send to voters this fall — and how that money will be divided among roads, parks, community centers and other projects.

The stroke of midnight interrupted the council’s last attempt to finalize the list, as several councilors rejected the idea of taking such a vote in the wee hours. That kicked the discussion to tonight’s agenda.

Though it remains subject to amendment before a final vote, the council’s working list for the $200 million includes:

$8 million for new fire stations

$7.5 million for affordable housing

$7 million for Albuquerque Police Department facility upgrades

$6 million for stormwater improvements in Southeast Albuquerque

$5 million for the North Domingo Baca swimming pool

$4 million for the Westgate Community Center

$2.5 million for Animal Welfare veterinary clinics

$2 million for the Rail Yards redevelopment

The current proposal has garnered some significant attention from the museum community. The council reworked Mayor Tim Keller’s original $200 million proposal, notably eliminating $3.25 million he allocated for a long-planned education center at the city-owned Albuquerque Museum but adding $4 million to move the Unser Museum out of its Los Ranchos location and into the city limits, a project that is not in the city’s master plan.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Also on tonight’s agenda: Councilor Klarissa Peña’s legislation urging the New Mexico State Legislature to declare the lowrider New Mexico’s “official state car” when it convenes next year.

The full agenda is available here and includes information about how to watch the meeting.

The meeting is available on TV at GOVTV (Comcast Channel 16), online at https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/govtv and

https://youtube.com/live/AjEAlHdGYgM?feature=share, or via Zoom Webinar.