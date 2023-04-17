BCSO identifies man killed during welfare check

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one deputy on Sunday as Jared Romero, 35.

The shooting happened when deputies were doing a welfare check on Romero, BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller Gonzales previously said.

At around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the 2300 block of Griffin SW. The sheriff’s office said that Romero was suicidal and had a knife.

Fuller Gonzales said a confrontation happened and at least one deputy shot Romero, who died at the scene.

Court records indicate Romero didn’t have a criminal history in New Mexico.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the name of the deputies who were involved in the shooting, or provided any additional information about the man’s death.

The shooting is being investigated by a task force comprised of officials from the BCSO, Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.