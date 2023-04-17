‘Critical fire weather’: It’ll be windy and dry this week in New Mexico

The National Weather Service on Monday warned residents that the next three days throughout New Mexico will be windy and dry — conditions in which fire can spread fast and far.

“A three day stretch of widespread critical fire weather conditions begins Tuesday, and peaks in intensity Wednesday. Rapid fire spread will be possible from any new spark,” the NWS station in Albuquerque cautions in a tweet.

In Albuquerque on Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny with a predicted high temperature of 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be around 18 miles per hour with gusts to 29 mph. Wednesday’s high drops to 75, but winds increase to around 26 mph with gusts to 44 mph. The high on Thursday is 70 with winds around 22 mph and gusts to 33 mph. The relative humidity will be in the single digits for four to six hours a day each day — or in layman’s terms, it’ll be dry as a bone.

Though the NWS stations in Albuquerque and El Paso are warning of critical fire danger throughout New Mexico these next three days, the windiest and driest conditions will be in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the graphics NWS Albuquerque issued on Monday:

The weather service also issued advice on not allowing the spark that leads to a devastating fire.

Know what you can do to prevent a spark! Critical fire weather is forecast over the next 3 days and rapid fire spread will be possible from any spark. #NMwx #NMFire #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/L2wcAIUL58 — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) April 17, 2023

And here’s one more reminder about the dangers of sparking a fire in New Mexico: A look back at the one-year anniversary of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history.