Ethics allegations move forward against State Treasurer Laura Montoya

SANTA FE — The general counsel for the State Ethics Commission has found probable cause to support allegations that State Treasurer Laura Montoya violated New Mexico’s campaign finance and financial disclosure laws while running for office.

The findings — outlined in newly disclosed ethics documents — aren’t a final determination.

But they allow the case to proceed to a public hearing before retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan C. Torgerson, assigned to the case as a hearing officer.

The allegations center on whether Montoya failed to properly disclose the source of $10,000 in contributions and incorrectly filled out paperwork disclosing her personal finances.

The complaint is part of an ongoing dispute between Montoya and her predecessor, Tim Eichenberg, who backed a rival candidate in the Democratic primary last year and filed the ethics allegations against Montoya.

Kenneth Stalter, Montoya’s attorney, contested the ethics allegations in a formal response to Eichenberg’s complaint, describing it as frivolous and unsubstantiated.

“Treasurer Montoya looks forward to presenting the facts in a public forum to Judge Torgerson,” Stalter said Monday in a statement to the Journal.

Preparation for a hearing comes after Walker Boyd, general counsel for the ethics commission, issued an 18-page report outlining his investigation into the allegations against Montoya.

He found probable cause to conclude Montoya violated the state campaign finance law by failing to disclose the source of $10,000 in contributions made to her campaign.

In a campaign finance filing, Montoya reported the donations had come from Adelante Sandoval, a political action committee. But the money originated elsewhere — from two companies that contributed to the PAC with the understanding that the money would go to Montoya’s campaign, according to ethics documents.

At issue are a pair of $5,000 checks from the companies — SPR LLCs, which lease buildings to an assisted living provider — that were delivered to the PAC, with instructions to earmark the money for Montoya, according to ethics documents.

Boyd said it wasn’t clear why the money was donated to the PAC rather than Montoya’s campaign directly. But in any case, he said, there’s sufficient evidence to conclude Montoya knew the donations were earmarked for her from the SPR LLCs and should have been reported that way.

The donations, Boyd said, came at a critical time — in September 2021, the month before a key fundraising deadline.

Boyd also found that Montoya incorrectly filled out paperwork disclosing her personal finances.

Montoya had described herself in a financial disclosure statement as self-employed, which Eichenberg said was false. Boyd found that “self-employment is not a valid disclosure of employment under the Financial Disclosure Act.”

The complaint is now set to advance to Torgerson, the retired judge.

If the allegations are proven, Torgerson could impose $4,000 in civil penalties and require Montoya’s campaign to return the $10,000 in donations, according to ethics documents.

Eichenberg himself faced an ethics complaint as he and Montoya sparred throughout the 2022 campaign. He agreed last year to pay a $250 civil penalty for using the official seal of his office in a communication supporting one of Montoya’s opponents.

But the ethics complaint now advancing focuses on Montoya.

A Democrat and former Sandoval County treasurer, Montoya defeated Heather Benavidez, chief of staff to then-Treasurer Eichenberg, in the primary election and Republican Harry Montoya, no relation, in the general election.

The treasurer leads the office that serves as a sort of state bank, managing and investing the cash used to operate state government. The treasurer also runs an investment pool for local governments and serves on key state boards, including the State Investment Council.