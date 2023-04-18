 Lobo men's basketball has commitment from Fresno State transfer - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo men’s basketball has commitment from Fresno State transfer

By ABQJournal News Staff

This photo of Jemarl Baker was posted Monday on his Instagram page. (Jemarl Baker/Instragram)

Jemarl Baker, a 6-foot-5 transfer guard from Fresno State, posted Monday in Instagram that he is committing to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.

Baker is a former 4-star recruit and has been places — one year at Kentucky, parts of two seasons at Arizona and the past two at Fresno State. This past season he averaged 12.5 points and 2.9 assists per game, and he scored 43 points in one contest against Chicago State.

Baker averaged 14.5 points and five assists per game in the two this past season against New Mexico.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the story. Look for updates here later on Monday and in Tuesday’s Journal print edition.

 

 

