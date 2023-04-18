Editorial: Avangrid/Navajo deal has potential to change lives

It can be hard to fathom in the year 2023, but it’s true: A third of the some 175,000 people who live on the Navajo reservation don’t have running water in their homes, and some 13,500 homes have no electricity.

Providing what many of us consider basic utilities throughout the sprawling Navajo Nation has been an unmet challenge for decades. But that could soon change, at least in terms of electricity.

Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority signed a partnership last week that could be life-changing for many residents on the largest reservation in the country by bringing jobs, increased electricity and a strong revenue source.

The memorandum of understanding commits both parties to explore opportunities to develop up to a gigawatt of solar, wind and back-up battery storage on the reservation. If built out, that could mean enough juice for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the reservation and in regional markets.

The Nenahnezad Chapter House, about midway between Farmington and Shiprock, could be one of the first beneficiaries. Avangrid and the tribal authority have proposed a new solar farm in Nenahnezad, a community hit hard from the closure of coal-fired power plants and mines in the Four Corners Region and the associated loss of thousands of good-paying jobs. It makes a successful partnership a double win.

“We want to pursue new economic development opportunities on lands there previously used for coal mining, and we want to create jobs in that area,” says NTUA Deputy General Manager for Generation Arash Moalemi.

The partnership has the potential to replace those lost jobs with hundreds of renewable energy jobs for Navajo workers and provide a new and continuing revenue stream for the tribal government to connect more homes to the electric grid. NTUA will maintain at least 51% majority ownership of each project to retain tribal sovereignty and control, and Moalemi says “revenue from these projects will go back to the utility to connect more homes to the grid to power them up.”

While the Avangrid-Navajo Nation partnership is exciting in theory, the proof will be in what actually gets built and hooked up. Right now it’s an agreement on paper to explore renewable energy options, not a guarantee every — or any — home on the Navajo Nation will have electricity by any particular time frame.

It’s unclear at this early stage when the solar farm would be built in Nenahnezad and where and when other projects will be built, although Avangrid says development studies over the past year have identified potential projects that could harness the reservation’s wind and solar natural resources. Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra says development could advance rapidly. We sure hope so. The Navajolands have waited long enough for one of modern life’s basic necessities.

Just as important, Azagra says the partnership is independent from Avangrid’s proposed merger with PNM, insisting it will move forward regardless of whether the N.M. Public Regulation Commission approves the merger. Avangrid had promised in 2021 during PNM-Avangrid hearings before the PRC to build at least 200 megawatts of renewable generation on the Navajo Nation and invest $12.5 million in economic development projects in the Four Corners Region.

Given how controversial the proposed merger is, the fact it is tied up in court and the clear need for reliable power on the Navajo Nation, it would be unfortunate for the Avangrid-Navajo Nation deal to be just a PR stunt to curry support for the energy giant’s takeover of PNM.

The newly formed partnership could be the best news the Navajos and the Four Corners Region have gotten in years if it results in the dramatic new supply of renewable energy along with hundreds of new jobs.

