Talk of the Town: The governor’s climate vetoes

In spite of these setbacks, you just can’t veto hope

THE GOVERNOR’S veto of climate-protection provisions in the tax bill shocked and saddened me. How could a leader known to be an environmental champion make this move?

My first inclination was to attack this decision-maker, question her motives, donations and frankly her judgment. That was due to grief at the loss of this session’s opportunities to fight climate threats.

But then I was inspired by the words of Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson: “You can’t veto hope.”

Vetoing electric-vehicle battery and heat-pump credits was wrong and has set us back in our race to solve the climate crisis. But I continue to believe Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will pass economy-wide climate legislation, and clean cars, and tax reforms and investments that will wean us off oil and gas.

Susan Martin, Chair, Sierra Club, Rio Grande Chapter

Where’s the climate action from our climate leader?

WITH NEW Mexico’s Constitution allowing a consequential 60-day legislative session only every two years, the climate action community entered 2023 with hopes for a productive session, counting on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State promise to “codify our zero emissions goal in state statute.” …

But the governor did not introduce the promised zero-emissions bill. And the 56th Legislature stifled all the most significant climate, just-transition and oil and gas reform bills without floor votes. What did pass were a few modest and limited-duration tax credits (and) House Bill 365, to create a geothermal center of excellence and jump-start this nascent but exciting industry by leveraging our sixth-best-in-the-nation geothermal resource.

In the final days of her bill-signing window the governor vetoed every single climate and energy tax credit and vetoed HB 365, a geothermal development bill so bipartisan it passed the House and Senate by a combined 100-3 vote. This governor had a chance to extend the climate leadership she showed in 2019 by passing the ETA. She did the opposite. … Every year matters and we just lost two more. (Was) my $500 check worth it?

Thomas Solomon, Albuquerque

Governor, please get back into the good climate fight

I HAVE admired Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for many years: The Energy Transition Act has New Mexico leading the country in the fight against climate change, and the governor promised to continue this fight. So I was terribly disappointed at (her) failure to take any further steps to fight the crisis during this legislative session.

Really nothing happened. We cannot miss these opportunities to take strong, innovative steps — time has run out. These are the hard decisions that we need strong people to take and lead us through. When I saw the governor veto no fewer than five climate tax credits I was flabbergasted.

Governor, thank you for the work you have done but please, get back to being a leader in the fight against climate change.

Diane Reese, Albuquerque

Those five lost tax credits would have helped planet

THE 2023 legislative session produced five tax credits that would have benefited New Mexicans and moved us toward a more livable climate. These tax credits related to electric vehicles, energy storage systems for homes and businesses, geothermal energy production, heat-pump heating and cooling systems, and a tax deduction for sales to governments on energy-storage systems. Those of us who care deeply about these issues watched their progress through the Legislature and celebrated when they passed.

But our elation was obliterated when the governor vetoed these hard-fought, important provisions. Incomprehensible.

Heidi Brooks, Albuquerque

It’s shocking so much good legislation rejected

I AM shocked, devastated, and terribly disappointed in Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s rejection of innovative and desperately needed climate legislation.

She vetoed rather than signed into law the five credits for electric vehicles, energy storage and geothermal development; the geothermal center of excellence and fund; and so much more needed legislation.

Ellen Caldwell, Corrales

2023 a missed opportunity for generations in NM

IN THE most recent legislative session, the New Mexico Legislature made an effort to protect our climate by passing five credits for geothermal development, energy storage and electric vehicles. Unfortunately, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham line-item vetoed all five climate-protecting measures. As a parent of a daughter in college, I’m thinking beyond my generation and on to my daughter’s and future generations.

These climate tax credits would have benefited all residents of New Mexico and offered economic development for businesses. President Biden just announced standards that would make 67% of new cars electric by 2032. These credits would have helped more New Mexicans access the money savings of these EVs by lowering the up-front price. We missed out on a big opportunity to help New Mexicans and to help prevent catastrophe.

Jeffrey Smith, Albuquerque

Lujan Grisham just jilted state’s climate advocates

GOV. MICHELLE Lujan Grisham has stabbed climate advocates in the back. Her vetoes of tax credits approved by lawmakers followed her lack of gumption in pushing a measure that would have put her important climate executive orders into law.

This is just barely over a year after her promise at a Roundhouse climate conference to do just that and accelerate a push to make the state climate-neutral.

She has followed that with continuous efforts to boost blue hydrogen, which would aid the oil and gas industry while increasing methane emissions. The only conclusion I can reach is she now is a lapdog for the energy industry. I venture a guess every climate advocacy group is heartbroken they have lost what they thought was a supporter in the Governor’s Office. I see no serious action now on climate until she is replaced by a true believer.

D. Reed Eckhardt, Santa Fe

New Mexico kids’ health hanging in the balance

FAMILIES IN New Mexico are feeling the impacts of climate change and air pollution on our health and the health of our children. For the over 198,000 New Mexicans who have asthma, air pollution can be a matter of life or death. The link between the causes of air pollution and climate change are well documented; dirty transportation, energy production and other sectors contribute to both.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has set some bold climate goals to get us to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but the failure of the Legislature to pass comprehensive climate legislation was made worse by the governor’s recent veto of the climate tax credits. In order to meet our climate goals, local leaders need to ensure equitable access to many of the benefits of using clean energy and clean vehicles . …

New Mexico suffers from numerous ongoing impacts of the climate crisis: extreme heat, wildfires and drought are some of the most noticeable. … Climate change and pollution impact all New Mexicans, and our communities deserve being protected by our elected leaders ensuring the equitable transition from fossil fuels and acting with the urgency the climate moment demands. The health of our children demands it.

Ana Rios, Albuquerque

Hard work negated, line by line, by 1 powerful person

THE GOVERNOR just vetoed the efforts of all the people of New Mexico that understand the necessity of immediate action to curb climate change. Our elected representatives worked amazingly hard on their duties to our citizens only to have their efforts negated, line by line, by one person.

I feel the governor slapped down the people of New Mexico for caring about the environmental future. The tax credits were excitedly being anticipated to help turn New Mexico to a more sustainable future. I wanted a tax credit to purchase a heat pump to go with our solar electricity. Establishing geothermal should be a great source in our volcanic state and implemented relatively quickly, making jobs for us.

New Mexico had such a windfall this year that we are blessed with one-time money rebates regardless of income which will go to groceries. But credits to encourage sustainable purchases that pay back quickly in climate protections? Nada.

We’ve heard your rationale but what is your logic, governor?

Should we look for your name on the board of an energy company when you’ve retired from office?

I am passionate because I’ve been working a very long time to leave this world a better place.

Lari Tiller Howell, Albuquerque