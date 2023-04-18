APD looking for suspect accused of killing man who texted his girlfriend

Albuquerque detectives are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing a man who sent an inappropriate text message to his “on and off again” girlfriend over the weekend.

Isaich Lujan, 42, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the Comanche Wells apartment complex, on Comanche near Carlisle NE, because a woman had called police to say that she witnessed a shooting and was unsure if the person was dead, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

When they arrived they found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Nathan Barela, slumped over in the driver’s seat of his gold Subaru.

The detective met up with the woman who called in the crime.

She told them that much earlier that morning Barela had randomly texted her an inappropriate picture. She said she had met Barela twice before — the first time about two months ago — and she and Lujan had begun seeing each other again about two weeks ago.

The woman said Lujan took her phone and began replying to Barela and then Barela arrived at the apartment complex. The woman said she got in the car with him and they talked for a couple minutes and she told him not to send her pictures anymore.

Then she saw Lujan approaching.

“Isaich reached his right hand into the window while holding a small black firearm she believed to be a .22 caliber,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “(The woman) said she told Isaich ‘no’ and heard Nate say something to the effect of ‘no, no, I’m not doing anything.’ (The woman) said Isaich’s arm was in the vehicle holding the firearm for approximately thirty seconds before Isiach fired a single shot.”

She said that the shot was “very loud” and she was “in shock” as she got out of the car and followed Lujan to his car — afraid the he was going to shoot her next. Then the two drove around — Lujan dropped the “clip” from the firearm out the window — and went to meet Lujan’s nephew where the woman thought he did something with the firearm, according to the complaint.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday Lujan dropped the woman back at her apartment and she saw Barela’s car was still there. She said she asked her roommate’s husband to check on the vehicle, and called first her therapist for support and then police.

The woman said before officers arrived, Lujan showed up and the two of them drove around while she told him they needed to turn themselves in and he cried and refused to do so. At one point, after he refused to let her out, the woman said she “tuck and rolled” out of the vehicle and went to Costco to meet the officer.