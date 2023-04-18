Man arrested after video shows attack of woman in her home; victim has since died in unrelated shooting

A judge ordered a man held in custody while awaiting trial on charges alleging he struck and threatened a woman with a firearm in May 2022.

Chaunie Saunders, 34, is charged with battery against a household member and aggravated assault against a household member for allegely attacking Alyssa Pierce in her home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed April 5 in Metropolitan Court.

The charges against Saunders are based on a one-minute video taken in her home that Pierce’s mother provided to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in March, according to the affidavit.

Months after the attack, on Sept. 29, 2022, Pierce was found dead from a gunshot wound in her house on the 600 block of Palisades Drive NW, Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon said Monday at Saunder’s detention hearing.

Saunders’ attorney, Aaron Mitchell, said in a phone interview on Monday that Saunders has not been arrested or charged in connection with Pierce’s death.

Saunders apparently found Pierce’s body and called 911 to report her death, Mitchell said.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was ruled unattended death or a potential suicide,” Mitchell said of Pierce’s death. Mitchell said he hasn’t been notified that Saunders is a target of an investigation into the woman’s death.

The Albuquerque Police Department has no suspects in Pierce’s death, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Monday.

“The case started as a homicide investigation, but was changed to a suspicious death investigation,” Gallegos said. “The case remains open and detectives are still processing all evidence to determine what happened.”

The pending battery and assault charges against Saunders were initiated by a special agent in the district attorney’s office, according to the affidavit.

The video that prosecutors showed Monday to District Judge Clara Moran shows a man Lyon identified as Saunders confronting Pierce in her home.

After a brief verbal exchange, the man strikes Pierce in the face, causing her head to strike a wall. Pierce then crumples to the floor.

The man then closes the front door, draws a handgun from a holster, grabs Pierce by the hair and forces her backwards.

The encounter lasts less than a minute and much of the activity is concealed behind a couch.

The man can be heard repeatedly ordering Pierce to “open your mouth” while she pleads with him. The man then appears to back away from Pierce as the video ends.