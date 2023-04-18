APS’ new bell schedule: Later start times for some, earlier for others, and some longer days

Most middle and high schoolers will report to school an hour or more later under new bell schedules announced by Albuquerque Public Schools on Monday that reversed course on an earlier proposal to start middle schoolers 45 minutes sooner.

Some were not so keen on the idea.

“We understand that not everyone will embrace this change. Altering school schedules can be disruptive and may require lifestyle adjustments,” Superintendent Scott Elder said, later adding that “changing start times is just one piece of a puzzle. There is no silver bullet in rediscovering education in New Mexico. … But this is a good step.”

By and large, middle schools will be in session from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and high schools will generally go from 8:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Elementary schools will be split into several groups, including some being in session from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., some from 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and some from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. There is some variation among individual schools.

Many on Monday were quick to express concerns about the decision, which won’t go before the board and will go in effect this coming school year.

“I think that it’s very difficult for parents who need to work at seven in the morning,” Maria Zamarron, grandmother of a seventh grader at McKinley Middle School, told the Journal in Spanish.

“As a single mom … I think a later time would probably make things a little bit harder,” said Xylina Martinez, another McKinley parent.

Many educators felt “blindsided” by the district’s decision to shift sixth through eighth grade start times to 9:15 a.m., said Sarah Hager, art teacher at Cleveland Middle School and middle school vice president for the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

“We did not talk about a later start time for middle school,” she said. “It’s confusing and it doesn’t make sense. It comes as a shock, because we don’t know why or how APS came to this decision.”

Since APS in March announced that it was considering different start times for schools, district officials have cited research finding that teenagers fare better in school when they have more sleep, and have pointed to later start times for high schoolers as the way to accommodate that.

But under draft start times presented to the board of education almost two weeks ago, middle schoolers would have reported to school at 7:30 a.m., which would have been about 45 minutes earlier than they currently start.

On Monday, the district pivoted from that plan, instead opting for start times about an hour later than most middle schoolers’ first bells currently ring.

“Teenage adolescents perform better when they have more sleep. And having the middle schoolers at the earliest just didn’t make as much sense to us,” Chief of Schools Channell Segura said in explaining the change of course.

Since the beginning, officials have also cited a shortage of bus drivers as an influence in their decision-making, and as the main reason they’ve had to stagger start times among different grades.

“The ideal situation would be for the entire district to start and end the school day simultaneously. However, APS does not have enough bus drivers to accommodate one bell schedule,” Segura said.

The district transportation department believes they have the capacity to run this bell schedule, Elder said.

Concerns about sports and duty days

Under the new bell schedules, most of the district’s schools will move to seven-hour days, with the biggest exception being schools that are already part of programs that lengthen school days.

That’s part of legislation extending the minimum amount of time students must spend in school recently passed by state lawmakers, Segura said in written responses to questions.

She added that while teachers will see more pay for additional instructional days added by the recently-approved academic calendar, those who saw their school days lengthened from closer to six hours are already on the same seven-hour day contract as others and won’t see additional pay.

But one side effect of that, ATF President Ellen Bernstein said, is that those teachers will lose the additional paid time they had for activities like bus duty.

“The next thing we have to solve as a district and union, through negotiations, is how do we get the right number of adults to be on bus duty and extend their day before and after so kids are appropriately supervised?” Bernstein said.

But duty and other things that teachers do in a day will still happen, Segura said at the news conference.

“These bell times are shifting for some at a greater length than others,” Segura said. “But when we look at what’s happening within a school day, and what’s happening before and after — those things will still take place.”

Some parents also expressed concerns about how middle schoolers’ after-school time will be affected under the new end times, especially if they’re involved in sports.

“Towards the end of the day, they have a lot of homework. She has basketball, and that’s probably just going to put more weight on her shoulders,” Martinez, the parent, said of her seventh grader.

Despite the confusion and ire in the middle school world, Bernstein said that later start times for high schoolers was still cause for celebration.

“There will be, hopefully, fewer tardies, more alert students, more successful students,” she said. “That’s the reason we made that recommendation in the high school task force.”