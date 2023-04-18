Here’s why Lobos coach Gonzales is excited, and it’s only April

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Every notable quote, change and observation from New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales’s press conference on Monday afternoon:

NIL:

UNM football’s deepest, perhaps most meaningful foray into the coordination of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation is essentially brand new

Even so, Gonzales got the feeling he was starting to sound like a broken record talking about it on Monday.

“Now I sound like one of those, ‘for 89 cents a day (advertisements)…,'” Gonzales laughed.

It’s a new era of sorts for UNM football. And nobody is more excited about working with local “collective” 505 Sports Venture Foundation than Gonzales himself.

“There’s a lot of things we can do to help our student-athletes, and the way those guys work and the way they represent the community and the state of New Mexico, it’s more than worth it,” he said.

The plan, still being worked out and with Gonzales hoping for a debut by the end of April, is essentially personalized crowdfunding through 505SVF. Patron “tiers” designated by monthly donation amounts will be in play, starting with a default option of $20 monthly, charged through PayPal.

There will be more. Gonzales mentioned four planned tiers for prospective donors to choose from: the “Brian Urlacher plan” ($44/month), the “DonTrell Moore plan” ($22/month), the “Terance Mathis plan” ($10/month) and the “Danny Gonzales plan” ($10/month).

Gonzales’ pitch on monthly donations: doing “significant things” without the “significant numbers” that might come with a superbooster Ã la Miami’s John Ruiz. Small funds that add up to fortunes over time, donated through a user-friendly platform.

“We’re gonna make it as simple and easy as possible,” he said. “Because anything that’s hard, you won’t do it. And if it takes longer than five minutes — really, (if) it takes longer than two minutes — you ain’t gonna do it.”

Presently, it’s not known how money will be dispersed to football players. Alternative forms of giving to the football program, through the UNM-sanctioned First Team and Lobo Club, are still in play.

Regardless, Gonzales was animated in his excitement discussing these plans on Monday.

“I think we’re building something special,” Gonzales said. “People are gonna start to see the fruition of where we’re at. It’s time to start talking or else I need to find another job, I can tell you that. I’m with the community there.

“We’ve got an opportunity to do that and our community can help us. And it’s not hard to compete at a championship level. Our league proved it.”

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING: Who’s having an “unbelievable” offseason? Gonzales pointed to none other than quarterback Dylan Hopkins.

“It’s the first offseason that he’s had that he hasn’t been injured and recovering from some kind of surgery, so he can actually get (underneath) a barbell,” he said, “and it’s really showing. He’s obviously won a lot of games in his career at a high level and he’s given himself a chance to be really, really successful.”

Up to 230 pounds (15 more than his listed weight to go with a listed height of 6-foot-2), Hopkins isn’t the only one getting solid reviews as the semester comes to a close. Other notable quotes and figures:

• Slot receiver Luke Wysong is up to 190 pounds, 10 pounds over his listed spring weight.

• As a whole, Gonzales said this is about as strong a team as he’s had in his time at UNM but no more so than in the trenches: “Up front, on both sides of the ball, the amount of weight we’re pushing around in the weight room, we haven’t been able to do it the last couple of years.”

• Safety Tavian Combs is in “unbelievable” shape. He has been cleared to return to normal team activities following recovery from a knee injury suffered last season — just not by Gonzales. “I haven’t cleared him yet, because I want him to be 100% in my mind before,” Gonzales said. “I think he’s getting a little frustrated with me but that’s OK. We’re going to have him ready to go by (the season opener at Texas A&M) Sept. 2.”

PORTAL UPDATE: College football’s transfer portal reopened on Saturday and will remain open until April 30. And, as Gonzales noted on Monday, it’s a safe bet there will be some Lobos in there sooner rather than later.

“You’re going to see some movement within our program,” he said.

Most of this comes down to the numbers: UNM has 84 of its 85 allotted scholarships filled with seven signees yet to get on campus and the likely possibility the program decides to add through the portal. Who leaves maybe isn’t determinable at this point, and easily identifiable candidates are few and far between.

Where they’re looking to add, though? Not as much of a mystery.

“Offensive line,” Gonzales said. “Still, we need depth there. I said earlier, you’re only as good as the second group. And our second group isn’t deep enough yet to be (at) championship, competitive level.”

This aligns with everything that happened this spring. J.C. Davis (left tackle), C.J. James (center) and Shancco “Ise” Matautia (right guard) were the core of the first team offensive line all spring, an especially sturdy and seasoned group awaiting D.J. Wingfield’s (right tackle) return.

But there’s still a hole UNM would like to fill at left guard, even after Isaiah Sillemon had a full spring at the position. Given the scheme the Lobos plan on running, Gonzales said they’re confident they’ll be able to land the four extra linemen they’d like.

“A lot of things that we do offensively, between inside zone, outside zone, counter, is what they do at the next level … those guys want to get there,” he said. “And the things that we do … it’s not a hard sell because of the success they’ve had with this offense.”

Additionally, Gonzales said he feels they’re set with their starting five in the secondary but will be on the lookout for another player to fill out their second-team five.

NOTABLE DATES: UNM will have their annual “Night of Champions” on Monday, May 1 at the soon-to-be-unveiled New Mexico Mutual Champions Center.