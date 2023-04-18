 What to look for as the Isotopes host Oklahoma City in Tuesday's series opener - Albuquerque Journal

What to look for as the Isotopes host Oklahoma City in Tuesday’s series opener

By Journal Staff Report

The Albuquerque Isotopes return home for a six-game home stand with their league’s reigning player of the week, a special commemoration planned for Tuesday – and a better record than usual at this point.

To open the six-game set with Oklahoma City, Albuquerque during pregame will hold a Jackie Robinson Celebration. All Isotope players and coaches will wear number 42 in honor of Robinson, who broke the MLB color barrier in 1947.

Coco Montes

The Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oklahoma City (11-4) leads the 10-team Pacific Coast League. But the 9-6 Isotopes also are playing well. They just finished taking four of six games in El Paso for their second series win in three tries so far. That quick of a start hasn’t happened since 2018.

Albuquerque infielder Coco Montes on Monday was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for April 11-16. He helped his club win four of six games at El Paso by going 11-for-26 with four doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBIs.

Those numbers, good as they were, paled in comparison to what a guy on the other team did to the Isotopes over the course of the week. But Fernando Tatis Jr., who went 14-of-20 with six homers in just four games vs. Albuquerque last weekend, was playing on a rehab assignment as he nears the end of his 80-game steroids suspension administered by Major League Baseball.

Back to Montes: The 15th-round selection in 2018 from South Florida leads the league in hits (24) and is in the top six in six other offensive categories.

‘TOPES TUESDAY: Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROMOTION: Jackie Robinson celebration.

PROBABLES: Neither team has yet listed a starting pitcher.

(Pacific Coast League standings)

 

 

