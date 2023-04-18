City councilors find agreement on $200 million infrastructure plan

Pools, flood control, animal shelter rehab, a new homeless shelter, museums and more.

After hours of painstaking negotiation, tweaks and parliamentary procedural debate, the Albuquerque City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $200 million infrastructure package outlining how it would spend the $200 million in bond money it is asking voters to OK this fall.

The night’s biggest winners included the Gibson Health Hub and the Albuquerque Museum’s planned education center — projects Mayor Tim Keller had included in the infrastructure budget he sent to the council but which the council initially erased from the list during its rewrite last month.

The council on Monday restored $5 million for Gibson — home to the future Gateway Center homeless shelter, one of Keller’s signature initiatives — and put back $2.5 million of the $3.25 million the mayor had sought for the Albuquerque Museum education center. Several museum advocates spoke during Monday’s public comment period, specifically urging the council to fund the facility due to its cultural importance and reach.

“If anything, the museum could use more money, not less money, to provide more tours, more exhibit enhancement, more free days,” said Kathleen Economy, a museum docent who leads tours for the school groups that visit. “… When we ask them how many have been to the museum, the kids (from) the less affluent areas of the city don’t raise their hands. We are providing them insight, a curiosity to the world around them.”

But Monday was a give and take, as the council also shifted money away from other priorities.

That includes some of what was proposed for Albuquerque Police Department facility upgrades and for Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicles, though Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael told the council that a recent surge of state public safety appropriations cushioned those losses. And even as councilors chiseled away some of the APD and AFR allocations, the council still maintained over $21 million for public safety projects.

The council also deleted all $1.7 million it planned to allocate for new city buses — noting the Transit Department has millions of dollars already in hand for such purchases — and reduced the amount of “set-aside” money each councilor gets for the smaller projects that emerge in their individual districts. Keller had proposed $1 million each, which the council initially doubled to $2 million apiece. But on Monday the legislators reduced their individual shares to about $1.3 million.

“Thank you all for trying to work through this,” Councilor Brook Bassan, the budget chairwoman, said before the vote. “I know it’s not a perfect scenario, but I do think compromises were made on everyone’s account, and I think that’s what we’re here to do.”

Not everyone was on board with all of Monday’s changes. Council President Pat Davis questioned Keller administration officials about the Gibson Health Hub, which is now a $73 million project inside the old Lovelace hospital. Davis wanted to put the $5 million in Gibson money toward boosting the infrastructure package’s $7.5 million affordable housing allocation, which he said was important so people have an exit path out of the homeless shelter and services hub.

“We don’t have housing (for them). We’re not doing those on parallel tracks, and I think that’s my concern,” Davis said, though he made little headway with his argument and ended up voting to restore the $5 million for Gibson.

The largest share of the package the council approved — $43.9 million — is going to roadway upgrades. Some of the specific projects are:

■ $7 million total for a series of West Side roadways: Paseo del Norte, Unser and McMahon

■ $2 million for the University/Lomas intersection

■ $2 million for citywide Americans With Disabilities Act sidewalk improvements

■ $2 million for citywide street lighting projects

■ $1 million for Alameda/Barstow

Aside from roads, the bill’s other large allocations include:

■ $5 million for a series of flood control projects in Southeast Albuquerque

■ $5 million for the North Domingo Baca pool planned for the Northeast Heights

■ $4.9 million for Little League field rehabilitation

■ $4 million to move the Unser Museum — currently a nonprofit in Los Ranchos — into the city

■ $4 million for the Westgate Community Center

■ $3.2 million for library materials

■ $3 million for the Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center in Northwest Albuquerque

■ $2.5 million to renovate the city’s animal shelters

■ $2 million for the Rail Yards redevelopment