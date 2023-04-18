 1 dead in Tuesday morning shooting at NE Albuquerque motel - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead in Tuesday morning shooting at NE Albuquerque motel

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after one person was discovered dead inside a motel room early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Tramway and Central NE.

APD responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 7 a.m. at the Econo Lodge East motel, said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a release.

“A victim was located inside a room and determined to be deceased,” Gallegos said.

He added detectives have started a homicide investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

