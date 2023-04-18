 'The most horrific thing': Jurors hear from victim's widower on first day of Luis Talamantes-Romero trial - Albuquerque Journal

‘The most horrific thing’: Jurors hear from victim’s widower on first day of Luis Talamantes-Romero trial

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Luis Talamantes-Romero looks behind his shoulder inside the courtroom during his trail at the Bernalillo County District Courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday. Talamantes-Romero is accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in the driveway of her West Side home in 2019. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Prosecutors opened their case against the alleged killer of Jacqueline Vigil by playing a recording of her desperate and tearful husband calling 911 the morning of his wife’s death in 2019.

The dramatic 911 call was played during opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, who is charged with first-degree murder in Vigil’s shooting death.

“I don’t think she’s breathing,” Sam Vigil told a 911 dispatcher. “She’s not moving at all.”

Jacqueline Vigil

Vigil said he saw a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and his wife’s body slumped in the driver’s seat. “Why would somebody do that?”

Sam Vigil can be heard weeping in the recording as he attempts to enter his wife’s 2005 Cadillac to reach the woman slumped in the driver’s seat. “I can’t find the keys to the car.”

Jacqueline Vigil was shot once in the head about 5 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, as she attempted to back out of her driveway on her way to the gym.

Sam Vigil also told the dispatcher he saw a brown Jeep Cherokee back out of his driveway and speed out of the Vigils’ cul-de-sac at Corte de Loma NW, near Unser and Ladera.

“Looking back, I don’t see how I even made that call,” Sam Vigil told jurors Tuesday when he was called as the first witness for the prosecution. “I was devastated. That’s the most horrific thing that could happen to any person.”

Assistant Attorney General John Duran told jurors in his opening statement that a shell casing found in the Vigils’ driveway links Talamantes-Romero to the killing.

A second shell casing fired from the same 40-caliber handgun was found in the dirt beside a Jeep Cherokee police found at the home of Talamante-Romero’s sister.

Duran told jurors that Talamantes-Romero was driving the Jeep Cherokee as he and a second man were driving around the West Side burglarizing cars, culminating in Vigil’s killing.

Duran alleged Talamantes-Romero and a second man, Isaac Ramirez, prowled the area in the predawn hours that morning looking for vehicles to burglarize when they saw Vigil emerging from her West Side home.

“They were joy riding,” Duran told jurors during his opening statements. “They were screwing around, up to no good.”

Defense: Police turned ‘laser focus’ on defendant

Talamantes-Romero’s attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart, told jurors that Albuquerque police detectives disregarded information that pointed to two other potential suspects in Vigil’s killing.

The investigation became “laser focused” on Talamantes-Romero, Rhinehart said in her opening statements. “There were other investigations in his case that were never followed through,” she said.

Talamantes-Romero also is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, conspiracy, larceny and other charges in connection with what prosecutors describe as an hours-long crime spree that morning.

The mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, Vigil was shot in the head through the driver’s side window as she tried to back her Cadillac out of the driveway. Her car was blocked by a Jeep Cherokee allegedly driven by Talamantes-Romero.

The case gained national attention when Sam Vigil and his sons attended a news conference at the White House, where then-President Donald Trump announced the case would be included in the federal crime fighting initiative, Operation Legend.

About a week after the killing, Elizabeth Talamantes, the sister of Talamantes-Romero, told detectives she owned the Jeep, which officers found next to her apartment.

A second break came in January 2020 when a woman told police Talamantes-Romero, whom she knew as “Pelón,” came to her apartment the night of the shooting and said he had “shot a woman in the head,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court.

The woman also said Talamantes-Romero’s sister and another woman had driven him to San Antonio, Texas. Less than two weeks later, Talamantes-Romero was arrested there on immigration violations.

Read more about the case: Trial, jury selection to begin for Luis Talamantes-Romero who was charged with first-degree murder in killing of Jacqueline Vigil

Alleged shooter in woman’s death is indicted by a grand jury

Murder suspect’s immigration hearing files may be sealed, US judge says

Feds ID suspect in woman’s November death

An American Dream turned nightmare

 

