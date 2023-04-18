 10-year-old girl dies weeks after stolen vehicle crash near Expo New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

10-year-old girl dies weeks after stolen vehicle crash near Expo New Mexico

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

An image of Penny Pizarro and her father posted to a GoFundMe fundraiser. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

A young girl injured in a crash with her father while she was on her way to school in Albuquerque has died.

David Pizarro and his daughter, Penny,  were on their way to The International School at Mesa del Sol when they were T-boned by a man who’d allegedly stolen a state-owned vehicle that was left running at the New Mexico State Fair grounds in late  March.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but Penny eventually died from her injuries on Sunday. She was 10.

“Penny fought bravely and with a strength that far surpassed her size and age, but ultimately, Penny’s body and mind could not reconcile the injuries she sustained,” organizer Jennifer Pagan said in a GoFundMe update on Tuesday.

John Bearden Jr., 37, was originally charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle and auto theft and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the crash, but it’s not yet clear if his charges will be upgraded.

