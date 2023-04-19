New Old Town shop Rayne or Shine gives artists place to shine

Baylee Cassel, owner of Rayne or Shine in Old Town, sorts handmade candles. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Baylee Cassel with her dog Indi at her Old Town shop. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Handmade earrings at artist collective Rayne or Shine. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Baylee Cassel, owner of artist collective Rayne or Shine, stands in her Old Town shop. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Suncatchers at Rayne or Shine artist collective in Old Town. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Customers browse handmade and local goods at Rayne or Shine. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Home decor at Old Town shop Rayne or Shine. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

In the tiny town of Grass Valley, California, Baylee Cassel grew up surrounded by art. Her mother owns Make Local Habit, a gift shop that sells the work of around 100 local artisans, and her grandfather was a painter and a carver.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Now a resident of Albuquerque, the 19-year-old Cassel has opened her own Old Town shop, Rayne or Shine, which features the art of 25 local artists — a number that Cassel hopes to increase.

“I grew up in a store similar to this, and really liked the idea of having a lot of community members all in one space and just having a space for makers to sell things,” Cassel said. “Once I moved out here, I was just kind of juggling a bunch of retail jobs — I had, like, three retail jobs – and I was just kind of sick of retail, so I thought I’d try to open my own store.”

The store, on the second floor of 328 San Felipe NW, had its grand opening April 7. Customers can browse ceramics, jewelry, body care, and more – and meet Cassel’s star coworker, a tiny red dog named Indi. Everything is made by hand by local artisans.

Cassel is an artist herself. When the business owner first moved to Albuquerque, she started taking silversmithing classes at Meltdown studio in Old Town.

“I took, literally, two classes and I bought all the stuff to do it at home,” Cassel said. “I got really into it.”

Cassel also makes beaded jewelry and crocheted and embroidered pieces. She connected with other artists on social media and at the Railyards Market to stock her shop. Although every shelf, nook and cranny of the shop is filled with art and home decor, Cassel said she’s planning to increase the number of artists represented by Rayne or Shine.

“I’m hoping to get more and more as we go,” Cassel said. “I’m gonna get some more shelving in there so I can fit as many as possible.”

The shop is open Sunday and Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.