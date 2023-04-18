 State summit will focus on cannabis and traffic safety - Albuquerque Journal

State summit will focus on cannabis and traffic safety

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting a summit on Thursday to talk about keeping the roads safe following the legalization of cannabis in the state.

The summit “High on the Road: The Intersection of Recreational Cannabis and Traffic Safety” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DOT’s District Three auditorium at 7500 Pan American Freeway NE, south of Tramway, according to a release.

The summit will gather stakeholders, lawmakers, health experts, cannabis industry representatives and officials from law enforcement “to discuss and identify effective strategies for promoting traffic safety now that recreational cannabis is legal in New Mexico,” according to the release.

There will be more than a dozen speakers, headed off by Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna.

“The reality is, some people will drive high,” Serna said in a released statement. “We need to be prepared. The summit pulls together experts to figure out the best way to deal with the potential traffic safety issues associated with cannabis use.”

