 Watchdog group sues for access to communication between two federal agencies and the daughter of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland - Albuquerque Journal

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Chaco Cultural National Historical Park in New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A watchdog group has filed complaints to enforce the Freedom of Information Act against two federal agencies — overseen by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland— so that the group can review communications between agency leaders and Haaland’s daughter.

The lawsuits, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuse the Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management of not producing communications between agency officials and Somah Haaland, who is the daughter of Deb Haaland. Deb Haaland was a New Mexico congresswoman from 2019 until she was confirmed

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

as the first Native American Cabinet secretary in March 2021.

The suits were brought by Protect the Public’s Trust, which describes itself in the suit as an unincorporated association dedicated to restoring public trust in government. The group requested the communications in early January.

An Interior Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuits. Efforts to reach Protect the Public’s Trust were unsuccessful.

The complaints, in part, are seeking communications related to the movie “Our Story: The Indigenous Led Fight to Protect Greater Chaco.”

Somah Haaland was a narrator for the film and also has lobbied lawmakers as a media adviser for the Pueblo Action Alliance in support of a drilling moratorium around Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwest New Mexico, according to the lawsuits.

Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation for years have been introducing legislation to stop any oil, gas and mineral development on federal lands that are located within a 10-mile of Chaco. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., recently sponsored the bill in the Senate.

“Senator Luján is committed to protecting Chaco Canyon and plans to reintroduce this legislation in the coming months,” said Adan Serna, a Luján spokesman.

Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, also New Mexico Democrats, attended the premiere of “Our Story” and spoke at the event.

The lawsuits are seeking a court order to release the requested documents and award the group litigation expenses.

