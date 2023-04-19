 Albuquerque Public Schools board expected to take up superintendent's contract in closed-door meeting tonight - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools board expected to take up superintendent’s contract in closed-door meeting tonight

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent Scott Elder speaks to members of the state Legislative Finance Committee in Santa Fe. (Cedar Attanasio/Associated Press)

Albuquerque Public Schools board members are expected to meet behind closed doors to discuss Superintendent Scott Elder’s contract at tonight’s 5 p.m. meeting.

It’s not clear whether they’ll take a vote to renew it on Wednesday

Elder was hired to run the district in March 2021, after serving as interim superintendent for months following the June 2020 retirement of former superintendent Raquel Reedy. He was given a raise in mid-2022.

The board are expected to consider several other items for approval during Wednesday’s board meeting.

On the board’s consent agenda are work schedules for a variety of different school employees, including teachers and educational assistants, which would lay out the number of working days for the coming school year.

The board meeting can be watched virtually via the board of education’s YouTube page. The agenda can also be found online, and people hoping to take part in public comment can sign up via the district website.

 

More schools news: APS’ new bell schedule: Later start times for some, earlier for others, and some longer days

How is Albuquerque Public Schools’ new academic calendar going to work? Here’s what you might have missed.

New Mexico’s schools are getting over $4B from the state. Here are the funding highlights.

