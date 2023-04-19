Governor declares state of emergency in Sandoval County

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in Sandoval County because of flooding in the Jemez River Valley, which affected the Village of Jemez Springs water treatment facility, the Jemez Pueblo and the Village of San Ysidro.

The designation makes $750,000 in state emergency funding available for various response measures. The money can be used to repair public infrastructure and recover from the impacts of the flood, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Last week, the Jemez River grew to nearly eight-feet deep because warm temperatures were rapidly melting snowpack in the Jemez Mountains, which was about 200% of normal, according to Sandoval County officials.

The river receded last weekend and was running below six feet on Tuesday evening.