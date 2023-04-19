Sports Speak Up! Some readers skeptical about NIL, Lobo football

MR. KURT ROTH and Danny Gonzales venture in 505SVF, targeting UNM athletes for pay to play and pay to stay in New Mexico: Amounts to UNM “selling its soul” for a winning football program and thinly veiled bribery. So much for an institution of higher learning.

— North Valley Wally

FOR THE FIRST TIME in 47 years, I am not renewing my Lobo football season tickets. Since the current coach arrived, the product is not conducive to watching it, it is painful and none of my friends who used to go with me to the football games will accompany me, nor even consider it now. I believe the current coach is trying hard, but I do not expect he or his successor to accomplish that now, in my lifetime. I attended UNM for 10 years and have 1 undergraduate and 2 graduate degrees from UNM.

— Unhappy Albuquerque Alumnus

AGREE WITH “Lobo Mystified” comments last week last week about softball and baseball! Eddie Nuñez said he wanted to take Lobo softball in a “different direction”, well looks like that has happened! SMH!

— UNM Alum

TO ADD MORE credence to George Scott’s recent rant about the transfer portal (to which I completely agree), the Lobo basketball program is now getting a transfer from Fresno State, which will be his 4th stop! What a circus! The portal needs to be reworked.

— Bob, UNM Area