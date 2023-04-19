 Spring sports roundup: Lobo women lead Mountain West golf tournament - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo women lead Mountain West golf tournament

By ABQJournal News Staff

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Led by Jenny Lertsadwattana, New Mexico women’s golf team leads the 2023 Mountain West Championship after Tuesday’s first round at the Dinah Shore Championship Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

UNM’s Jenny Lertsadwattana

The Lobos shot 3-under during the opening 18 holes to hold the first round lead as they search for their 10th Mountain West title.

New Mexico, ranked No. 43 nationally in GolfStat, holds a one-shot lead over No. 8 San Jose State. They are the only two teams in red figures after one round; Boise State is third at even par and Nevada is fourth at 1-over.

A senior from Bangkok, Lertsadwattana is tied for the individual lead at 4-under after a bogey-free opening-round 68. Lobo teammate Lauren Lehigh shot a 1-under 71 to tie for eighth. Myah McDonald and Lisa-Marie Pagliano each shot a 1-over 73 while Maria Caparros Levin rounded out the lineup with a 74.

“Our plan for today was to be in the moment, stick to our routines, and fight the whole way,” said UNM coach Jill Trujillo. “They did just that. It was a super round by Jenny and I am extremely happy for Maria and Lisa-Marie with how they came back on the second nine. Everyone was very steady today.”

The three-round tournament continues Wednesday and concludes Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD: New Mexico’s Elise Thorner (track athletes of the week) and Mckenna Watson (freshman of the week) earned Mountain West Conference awards after standout performances over the weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

Thorner, a junior from Langport, England, was the steeplechase winner over some 200 runners across numerous heats in 9:39.39 minutes, which was the fastest time by any athlete in the NCAA so far this season.

“Elise ran the fastest time in the country in very difficult conditions, and ran the last 1,000 meters by herself,” said UNM head coach Joe Franklin.

Watson, from Phoenix, ran personal bests in the 100 (11.81) and 200 meters (23.95). “Mckenna continues to improve every week,” Franklin said.

New Mexico hosts the Don Kirby Tailwind Open on Thursday at the UNM Track & Field Complex, and will send three athletes to the Payton Jordan Invitational at Stanford this weekend.

