Prep notes: Later school days likely to mean later start times for APS sports

Albuquerque Public Schools on Monday announced a new student schedule that for its 13 major high schools would see the end of the day come at 3:40 p.m., starting in August.

The current school day for the district’s high schools ends at 2:25 p.m.

Those extra 75 minutes are going to impact APS’ athletic department and how it goes about scheduling in some areas.

“At this point,” district athletic director Adrian Ortega said, “we’re still trying to digest it and come up with a plan.”

A few sports traditionally have mid-afternoon start times – specifically soccer, baseball, softball and tennis.

Volleyball is one sport that could be pushed back by 30 minutes, Ortega said. This, he added, would be similar to what APS did with the start times for varsity basketball games last season, with the C-team match going first, then junior varsity, then varsity.

Soccer might see APS scheduling more games – particularly sub-varsity games – at the APS Complex, even though fewer than half of the 13 high schools typically use that venue for home contests. Schools with a soccer field – only Highland’s has lights – would not be able to host a varsity and JV game back to back, so the sub-varsity, on weekdays, would have to be bumped somewhere else.

“We do have that available to us, which we’re excited about, to be honest with you,” Ortega said. All four APS Complex fields and Highland will have new playing surfaces in time for the 2023 season.

APS is looking to tackle the fall sports first – football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and some golf.

The new middle school calendar will see students getting out at 4:15 p.m. starting in August. With eighth-graders now eligible to compete at the high school level, this will surely impact a number of student-athletes. Ortega said the district will collaborate with the middle schools, “getting together to see how we can make it work.”

A lack of lighted fields could be an issue in the first several weeks of the baseball and softball seasons, when games routinely have been scheduled at 3:30 p.m. start times and move back to 4 after daylight’s savings. A probable solution is that APS arranges for its athletes to be let out of school early to meet game obligations.

Only Rio Grande’s baseball field has lights among the 13 campuses.

In the winter, swimming is a sport that faces a potential conflict due to availability of pool time and sharing the water with club teams and also the general public.

TRACK AND FIELD: One of the elite – and most popular – prep track and field meets of the regular season, the Richard A. Harper Memorial meet at Albuquerque Academy, runs Friday and Saturday.

Field events (12 of the 14) on Friday begin at 9 a.m. There are two running finals Friday, the 3,200 at noon (girls) and 12:30 p.m. (boys). But there is a full afternoon of running prelims that will be ongoing past 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the last of the field events, the boys/girls discus, start at 9 a.m. The finals in the remainder of the running events begin at 9:30 a.m.

The 13 APS programs will be attending, plus Rio Rancho and Cleveland. Other schools in the field: Los Alamos, Hope Christian, Belen, Los Lunas, Valencia, Santa Fe, Capital, Hobbs, Piedra Vista, Sandia Prep and Oak Grove Classical Academy.

Most of the APS programs are coming off the FM Wilson Invitational meets last weekend at Nusenda Community Stadium. Kidus Tekle of Hope Christian was the lone boys double champion, winning the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

The 100-meter winners were Gabriel Buie of La Cueva (boys) and Imani Smith of Cibola (girls).

HOLLAND: Los Lunas’ Class 5A first-team all-state basketball guard, sophomore Jalin Holland, has added a fifth Division I offer – from Missouri, last Friday, he announced on Twitter. Already, New Mexico, TCU, New Mexico State and Southern Utah have offered the 6-foot-4 Holland, who averaged 21.2 points and 7.3 rebounds last season for Los Lunas. It is not yet known if the Aggies’ coaching change impacts his offer.

SIGNINGS: Sandia High School last week had five athletes officially sign their national letters of intent, including the state’s top cross country runner, Steven West, with the University of New Mexico.

Other Matador athletes who signed: Hannah Love (softball, Cisco College in Texas); Xitlali Trejo (softball, Western New Mexico); Dalen Moyer (basketball, Northern New Mexico College); and Connor Cousins (soccer,Otero JC in Colorado).

Eldorado had four athletes sign last week: Trey Smith (soccer, UT Dallas); Landon Grey (soccer, Eastern New Mexico); Lucas Robertson (basebal, Eastern Arizona); and Ellie Suo-Anttila (track and field, UT Dallas),

THIS AND THAT: Cibola’s Jalyn Montes remained at 19 home runs after the Cougars’ softball game Tuesday against Cleveland. One more, and she’ll be the solo New Mexico state record holder. … La Cueva basketball guard Alexis Ayers has committed to play at MATC – Milwaukee Area Technical College. … Steve Solorzano of Las Cruces broke the school’s career baseball strikeout record on Monday, striking out 14 Alamogordo Tigers.