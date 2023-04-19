 Kim says North Korea's 1st spy satellite is ready for launch - Albuquerque Journal

Kim says North Korea’s 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

By Hyung-Jin Kim And Kim Tong-Hyung / Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.

Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space, but many experts question whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite because only low-resolution images were released after past test launches.

During his visit to the country’s aerospace agency Tuesday, Kim said that having an operational military reconnaissance satellite is crucial for North Korea to effectively use its nuclear-capable missiles. Kim cited what he described as serious security threats posed by “the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action” by the United States and South Korea this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. He likely hopes to pressure his rivals on issues including joint military drills and international economic sanctions on North Korea.

Kim said “the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1” had already been built and ordered officials to speed up preparations for its launch. He said North Korea must launch several satellites to establish an intelligence-gathering capability, KCNA said.

North Korea has said its ongoing run of weapons tests, including its first test-launch of a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland last week, are a response to joint military exercises between the United States and its regional allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea has carried out about 100 missile tests since the start of last year, including about 30 this year.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries have been expanding combined drills in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats. This week, the allies launched a 12-day aerial exercise involving some 110 warplanes and staged a one-day naval missile defense exercise with Japan.

Spy satellites are among an array of major weapons systems that Kim publicly vowed to develop during a major ruling Workers’ Party conference in January 2021. Kim also pledged to build solid-propellant ICBMs, nuclear-powered submarines, hypersonic missiles and multi-warhead missiles. North Korea has since conducted tests of such weapons, but observers say those high-tech weapons are still in development stages.

After North Korea launched a test satellite last December, it publicized black-and-white photos showing a space view of South Korean cities. Some civilian experts in South Korea said at the time the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and that they were likely capable of only recognizing big targets like warships at sea or military installations on the ground.

Kim’s sister and senior North Korean official Kim Yo Jong said the test satellite carried a commercial camera because there was no reason to use an expensive, high-resolution camera for a single-shot test.

Kim Jong Un said one of the objectives for its spy satellite is acquiring an ability to “use pre-emptive military force when the situation demands.”

Tuesday’s KCNA dispatch focused on U.S. military assets like aircraft carriers and long-range bombers that have been deployed in South Korea in recent months, but made no mention of possible targets in the mainland U.S. That could imply that North Korea intends to use its reconnaissance satellites to identify key targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases, in order to attack them with short-range missiles.

Putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit would require a long-range rocket. The U.N. bans such launches by North Korea because it views them as cover for testing its long-range ballistic missile technology.

In response to a question posed by The Associated Press, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite would threaten regional peace and violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic launches by the North. It said South Korea will work closely with the international community to get North Korea to face consequences when it commits provocations.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea will likely inform international maritime and telecommunication authorities of its launch plans, likely sometime between May and September.

North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea. The U.N. issued sanctions over those launches.

North Korea has avoided fresh U.N. sanctions for its recent ballistic missile tests in 2022 and this year because U.N. Security Council permanent members Russia and China didn’t support U.S. and others’ attempts to toughen sanctions on the North. ___

Find more AP coverage of the Asia-Pacific region at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Home » News » World » Kim says North Korea’s 1st spy satellite is ready for launch

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque Public Schools board expected to take up superintendent's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools board members are ... Albuquerque Public Schools board members are expected to meet behind closed doors to discuss Superintendent Scott Elder's contract at tonight's 5 p.m. meeting.
2
Crowds rush APS Education Foundation's ‘gold bar’ bake sale
ABQnews Seeker
Sweets enthusiasts snapped up thousands of ... Sweets enthusiasts snapped up thousands of the nostalgia treat during annual fundraiser
3
10-year-old girl dies weeks after stolen vehicle crash near ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 10-year-old girl injured in a ... A 10-year-old girl injured in a crash with her father while she was on her way to school in Albuquerque has died.
4
Fresno State guard announces he's transferring to UNM Lobos
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobo men's basketball team is ... The Lobo men's basketball team is about to add a little size, and a whole lot of experience in the backcourt for the coming ...
5
Damaged by wildfire, Rio Gallinas in New Mexico ranks ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Gallinas feeds a network ... The Rio Gallinas feeds a network of historic acequias in northern New Mexico and provides drinking water for 13,000 people in Las Vegas. But ...
6
'The most horrific thing': Jurors hear from victim's widower ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jacqueline Vigil was shot once in ... Jacqueline Vigil was shot once in the head about 5 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019, as she attempted to back out of her driveway on ...
7
Former Las Cruces High hoops star Deuce Benjamin transferring ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State guard Deuce Benjamin, ... New Mexico State guard Deuce Benjamin, the former prep player of the Year at Las cruces High, is in the transfer portal.
8
Watchdog group sues for access to communication between federal ...
ABQnews Seeker
overseen by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland— ... overseen by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland— so that the group can review communications between agency leaders and Haaland's daughter. The lawsuits, filed Monday in ...
9
Here's why Lobos coach Gonzales is excited, and it's ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico head football coach ... New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales is fired up about Names, Image and Likeness, gains in the weight room, and for other ...
10
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
ABQnews Seeker
At Albuquerque's Sunport, 17 of Southwest ... At Albuquerque's Sunport, 17 of Southwest Airlines' 33 scheduled departures were still delayed by late afternoon Tuesday.