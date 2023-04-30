 Who's in Second Judicial District Court this week? - Albuquerque Journal

Who’s in Second Judicial District Court this week?

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Here are some defendants in high-profile cases who are scheduled to appear before a judge this week in Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque:

Hearings are subject to change; check the court’s schedule the day before a hearing to ensure it has not been rescheduled. 

Stephen Goldman, Jr.; Jimmie Atkins; and Julio Almentero

Stephen Goldman Jr., 23, Jimmie Atkins, 26, and Julio Almentero, 18, each were convicted earlier this year of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15. The two boys were found buried in a remote area of Sandoval County about two weeks after their disappearance in December 2018. Each man faces a maximum prison sentence of two consecutive life sentences plus 19.5 years.

All three are scheduled for sentencing at 9 a.m. Monday, May 1, before District Judge Stan Whitaker.

Michael Gallegos

Michael Gallegos, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the May 12, 2021, stabbing death of his mother, Sara Gallegos.

Gallegos is scheduled for a change of plea hearing at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, before District Judge Courtney Weaks.

Asad Ahmed Moody Jr.

Asad Moody

Asad Moody, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the July 10, 2021, shooting death of 19-year-old Travonte Robbins in Downtown Albuquerque. An Albuquerque police officer was struck by glass and injured in the shooting.

Moody is scheduled for a change of plea hearing at 10:10 a.m. Monday, May 1, before 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Fox.

