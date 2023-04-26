New Mexico real estate round-up: Here’s what $200,000 will buy you — outside the Albuquerque metro area

Just because houses under $200,000 are difficult to find around Albuquerque, doesn’t mean that’s how it is across the state.

Whether you are looking for a home in the mountains away from society, or looking to live in a smaller town in New Mexico, there are options.

Here are 20 homes across the state under $200,000:

Price: $175,000

This almost 2,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms and a possible fifth, a large open kitchen and dining area, a private stone patio and off-street parking. The house has updated central forced-air gas furnace and a wood-burning stove. The dining room features custom rock work on the walls.

Year built: 1915

House size: 1,959 square feet

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full bath and one three-quarters bath

Price: $199,000

This home features fresh paint inside and out and new tile flooring. The garage has been converted into a temperature-controlled space bringing the home’s square footage up to 1,529. The owner’s suite has three large closets and a private door to the backyard, which is fully enclosed. There is a shed in the back for additional storage needs. Year built: 1958 House size: 1,529 square feet Lot size: 0.14 acres Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath

1601 S. Abilene St., Portales Price: $185,000

This ranch-style home features a large living room with a fireplace, open kitchen and dining room and a bonus room, which can be used for just about anything. The outdoor landscaping is lush and a shaded patio is great for enjoying summer evenings outside. Year built: 1981 House size: 1,876 square feet Lot size: .22 acres Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $189,900

This manufactured home, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is permanently affixed to the sprawling 1.15-acre lot and features a wide front porch. The home comes with a new roof, stove and septic system. It is located close to Highway 70.

Year built: 1990

House size: 2,240 square feet

Lot size: 1.15 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $189,000

Located close to New Mexico State University and within easy walking distance of shopping and dining, this three bedroom/one bath home has ample space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The roof is less than five years old. The air conditioning and heating unit has been serviced and the ducts were professionally cleaned. The backyard is spacious and enclosed by a cinder block wall.

Year built: 1974 House size: 1,177 square feet Lot size: 0.15 acres Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath

Price: $155,000

This home comes with plenty of space for an RV or animals, and even horses are allowed on this .3-acre lot. The home features front and back porches and a fire place in the living room.

Year built: Not listed

House size: 1,746 square feet

Lot size: 0.30 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price:$193,000

This freshly remodeled home features unique custom countertops and hosts a large living room and formal dining area. The backyard has a covered patio and shed for extra storage. It is located close to schools, shopping and the New Mexico Museum of Space History.

Year built: 1960

House size: 1,485 square feet

Lot size: Not listed

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath and one three-quarter bath

Price: $192,000

This mobile home sits on 1.06 acres and comes with solar panels and a private courtyard. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom and a large tub for soaking.

Year built: 2019

House size: 1,140 square feet

Lot size: 1.06 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $172,000

This home is close to schools, shopping and parks. The kitchen opens into a breakfast nook and the family room. The master bedroom has a private back door leading onto the back deck. The garage has been converted to to a family room.

Year built:1973

House size: 1,272 square feet

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $175,000

This home comes with a living room, den, dining area, kitchen with bar seating and a utility room. The living room has a wood burning stove. The large fenced-in backyard comes with a covered patio and shed for extra storage.

Year built: N/A

House size: 1,440 square feet

Lot size: .16 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $199,000

This two-story home features a wood stove in the living room. The top level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms above the carport and the basement level has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen also has a fireplace, and a laundry room. There is a one-car attached garage, and a detached space for a workshop or storage.

Year built: 1964

House size: 1,490 square feet

Lot size: 0.26 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2 full baths and 1 half-bath

Price: $160,000

This home has two living areas. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinet space for storage. It has central heating and cooling and covered patios on the front and the back.

Year built:1960

House size: 1,471 square feet

Lot size: .17 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths