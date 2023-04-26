New Mexico real estate round-up: Here’s what $200,000 will buy you — outside the Albuquerque metro area

Just because houses under $200,000 are difficult to find around Albuquerque, doesn’t mean that’s how it is across the state.
Whether you are looking for a home in the mountains away from society, or looking to live in a smaller town in New Mexico, there are options.
Here are 20 homes across the state under $200,000:
Price: $175,000
This almost 2,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms and a possible fifth, a large open kitchen and dining area, a private stone patio and off-street parking. The house has updated central forced-air gas furnace and a wood-burning stove. The dining room features custom rock work on the walls.
Year built: 1915
House size: 1,959 square feet
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 1 full bath and one three-quarters bath
1605 Stull Drive, Las Cruces
Price: $199,000
This home features fresh paint inside and out and new tile flooring. The garage has been converted into a temperature-controlled space bringing the home’s square footage up to 1,529. The owner’s suite has three large closets and a private door to the backyard, which is fully enclosed. There is a shed in the back for additional storage needs.
Year built: 1958
House size: 1,529 square feet
Lot size: 0.14 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $185,000
This ranch-style home features a large living room with a fireplace, open kitchen and dining room and a bonus room, which can be used for just about anything. The outdoor landscaping is lush and a shaded patio is great for enjoying summer evenings outside.
Year built: 1981
House size: 1,876 square feet
Lot size: .22 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
9505 Corona Road, Las Cruces
Price: $189,900
This manufactured home, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is permanently affixed to the sprawling 1.15-acre lot and features a wide front porch. The home comes with a new roof, stove and septic system. It is located close to Highway 70.
Year built: 1990
House size: 2,240 square feet
Lot size: 1.15 acres
Bedrooms: 4
1313 Branson Ave., Las Cruces
Located close to New Mexico State University and within easy walking distance of shopping and dining, this three bedroom/one bath home has ample space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The roof is less than five years old. The air conditioning and heating unit has been serviced and the ducts were professionally cleaned. The backyard is spacious and enclosed by a cinder block wall.
Year built: 1974
House size: 1,177 square feet
Lot size: 0.15 acres
Bedrooms: 3
1412 Westchester St., Clovis
Price: $174,000
This home’s kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a new range and oven. The master bathroom features an antique-style claw foot tub. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. The front courtyard is excellent for enjoying an evening outside while still maintaining privacy.
Year built: 1961
House size: 1,444 square feet
Lot size: Not listed
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
11 Elmer Boyett, Silver City
Price: $165,000
This home features a large den, living room with wood stove insert, spacious kitchen and a utility room with plenty of storage cabinets. There is a partial basement with updated hot water heater and furnace with storage space. The kitchen has original solid wood cabinets and custom tile countertops. The master bedroom and den include french doors. The fenced-in backyard sprawls over almost a half-acre and hosts a concrete block building with a partial roof and in-ground pool and hot tub, which all need renovation.
Year built: 1965
House size: 2,053 square feet
Lot size: 0.43 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
698 Cedar Ave., Chama
Price:$190,000
Situated in mountain off the beaten path, this home has its original wood floors, and a converted garage for storage. The living room has a cozy fireplace, while the home is surrounded by Ponderosa pine trees.
Year built: N/A
House size: 1,480 square feet
Lot size: 0.35 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 three-quarters bath
1031 N. Mesquite St., Las Cruces
This newly renovated home is located conveniently close to a playground and basketball court, library, City Hall and Downtown. The home features new refrigerated air and heater, the original wooden floor, a new metal roof and stainless steel appliances.
Year built: 1950
House size: 1,180 square feet
Lot size: 0.07 acres
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full bath
17033 U.S. Highway 60, Socorro
Price: $155,000
This house is on the outskirts of town, just about 10 minutes away from Socorro center. The home has an open-concept living room and the lot has room for RVs, there is a shed equipped with electricity and air conditioning suitable for a hobby room or workshop.
Year built: 2007
House size: 1,680 square feet
Lot size: 0.73 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
1421 Bruins Lane, Las Cruces
With just over 1,000 square feet of space, this two bedroom/one bat is good for a starter home, or for those looking to downsize. The backyard is surrounded by a chain link fence.
Year built: 1982
House size: 1,008 square feet
Lot size: 0.05 acres
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full bath
Price: $115,000
Built on a one-acre lot, this single-wide mobile home has a chicken coop, plenty of storage space and two septic tanks. The home has a wood burning fireplace and tile throughout.
Year built: 1985
House size: 1,720 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 three-quarters bathrooms
1509 N. Reid St., Clovis
Price: $129,000
This home has fresh paint and updated flooring and bathrooms. The backyard is spacious and hosts a large storage shed. The front has a covered carport and a large brink flower planter for additional greenery.
Year built: 1957
House size:1,316 square feet
Lot size: .17 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
06 Peak Road, Los Lunas
Price: $155,000
This home comes with plenty of space for an RV or animals, and even horses are allowed on this .3-acre lot. The home features front and back porches and a fire place in the living room.
Year built: Not listed
House size: 1,746 square feet
Lot size: 0.30 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
1835 Corte del Sol, Alamogordo
Price:$193,000
This freshly remodeled home features unique custom countertops and hosts a large living room and formal dining area. The backyard has a covered patio and shed for extra storage. It is located close to schools, shopping and the New Mexico Museum of Space History.
Year built: 1960
House size: 1,485 square feet
Lot size: Not listed
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1 full bath and one three-quarter bath
Price: $192,000
This mobile home sits on 1.06 acres and comes with solar panels and a private courtyard. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom and a large tub for soaking.
Year built: 2019
House size: 1,140 square feet
Lot size: 1.06 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
Price: $172,000
This home is close to schools, shopping and parks. The kitchen opens into a breakfast nook and the family room. The master bedroom has a private back door leading onto the back deck. The garage has been converted to to a family room.
Year built:1973
House size: 1,272 square feet
Lot size: 0.25 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
Price: $175,000
This home comes with a living room, den, dining area, kitchen with bar seating and a utility room. The living room has a wood burning stove. The large fenced-in backyard comes with a covered patio and shed for extra storage.
Year built: N/A
House size: 1,440 square feet
Lot size: .16 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths
301 Mineral St., Santa Clara
Price:
This two-story home features a wood stove in the living room. The top level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms above the carport and the basement level has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen also has a fireplace, and a laundry room. There is a one-car attached garage, and a detached space for a workshop or storage.
Year built: 1964
House size: 1,490 square feet
Lot size: 0.26 acres
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2 full baths and 1 half-bath
1513 W. Tyler Ave., Lovington
Price: $160,000
This home has two living areas. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinet space for storage. It has central heating and cooling and covered patios on the front and the back.
Year built:1960
House size: 1,471 square feet
Lot size: .17 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 full baths