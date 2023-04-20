Got the munchies but can’t pick a place? 6 food halls and strip malls around Albuquerque with plenty of options for your 420 needs

Whether you celebrate 420 or not, it’s a good day for the munchies.

Well, every day is.

Luckily, Albuquerque is full to the brim of food choices. For the foodie whose dining companions just can’t agree on a restaurant or even on a type of menu, we’ve compiled a list of six food halls and strip malls whose plentiful options mean you don’t have to. Also: Don’t drive if you’re impaired.

This information was accurate as of April 20, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This food hall hosts 10 vendors ranging from pizza to Vietnamese, with indoor and outdoor options. In addition to the food vendors, there is also an arcade and a boutique with New Mexico swag.

Vendors:

LOCATION: 6110 Alameda NE, 505-208-050

HOURS: Vary by vendor

A prominent storefront along Route 66, this food hall hosts nine different vendors bringing flavors from around the world.

Vendors:

LOCATION: 505 Central NW, 505-503-8777

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., last order by 8 p.m., Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., last order by 9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday

This shipping container food hall features two stories of seating areas, including in a comfy courtyard. The developer of both Green Jeans Food Hall and Tin Can Alley is planning a new location in Rio Rancho near near Unser and Westside close to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center, which will be called Margarita Hill.

Vendors:

LOCATION: 3600 Cutler NE, 505-313-0042

HOURS: Vary by vendor

This food hall features more than 20 vendors selling not only food options, but also craft cocktails, artisan desserts and even custom floral arrangements. The developer of Sawmill is planning new Uptown location set to open in summer 2024.

Vendors:

LOCATION: 1909 Bellamah NW, 505-563-4473

HOURS: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

This development in the Northeast Heights hosts a CBD Boutique and a splatter paint studio, as well as several meal options and a brewery.

Vendors:

LOCATION: 12501 Candelaria NE

HOURS: Vary by location

McMahon Marketplace

For those on the West Side, McMahon Marketplace at the corner of Unser and McMahon NW, has a variety of dining options.

