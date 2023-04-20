Got the munchies but can’t pick a place? 6 food halls and strip malls around Albuquerque with plenty of options for your 420 needs

Whether you celebrate 420 or not, it’s a good day for the munchies.
Well, every day is.
Luckily, Albuquerque is full to the brim of food choices. For the foodie whose dining companions just can’t agree on a restaurant or even on a type of menu, we’ve compiled a list of six food halls and strip malls whose plentiful options mean you don’t have to. Also: Don’t drive if you’re impaired.
This information was accurate as of April 20, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.
Tin Can Alley
This food hall hosts 10 vendors ranging from pizza to Vietnamese, with indoor and outdoor options. In addition to the food vendors, there is also an arcade and a boutique with New Mexico swag.
Vendors:
- Santa Fe Brewing Co. — brewery
- Amore Neapolitan Pizza — Italian food
- S-A BBQ — New Mexico-style BBQ
- On the Flip — beach grub
- Pho Kup — Vietnamese cuisine
- Guava Tree — Cuban flavors
- Squeezed — cold pressed juice
- Nitro Fog Creamery — ice cream
- Brotique — New Mexican goods
- Tesoro Arcade
- Cake Fetish Bakery Dessert Bar — Desserts made from scratch
LOCATION: 6110 Alameda NE, 505-208-050
HOURS: Vary by vendor
505 Central Food Hall
A prominent storefront along Route 66, this food hall hosts nine different vendors bringing flavors from around the world.
Vendors:
- KuKri Chicken — spicy chicken sandwiches
- Meateor Burgers — burgers and fries
- Moonwalk— microbrewery and distillery
- Tino’s Tacos — Mexican street tacos
- Stackt Sandwich Co. — deli sandwiches
- Thicc Pizza Co. — Detroit-style pizza
- Naruto Ramen — Japanese food
- Humble Coffee — single-origin espresso and brews
- Packie’s Bar — beer and brats
LOCATION: 505 Central NW, 505-503-8777
HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., last order by 8 p.m., Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., last order by 9 p.m., Thursday-Saturday
Green Jeans Food Hall
This shipping container food hall features two stories of seating areas, including in a comfy courtyard. The developer of both Green Jeans Food Hall and Tin Can Alley is planning a new location in Rio Rancho near near Unser and Westside close to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center, which will be called Margarita Hill.
Vendors:
- Santa Fe Brewing, Co. — brewery
- Amore Neapolitan Pizza — Italian food
- Pho Kup — Vietnamese cuisine
- Squeezed — cold pressed juice
- Nitro Fog Creamery — ice cream
- Brotique — New Mexican goods
- Tesoro Arcade
- Rustic on the Green — burgers and fries
- Sacred Garden — cannabis dispensary
- Fusion Tacos — a fusion of street tacos and healthy food options
- Time is Art — art gallery featuring local artist
LOCATION: 3600 Cutler NE, 505-313-0042
HOURS: Vary by vendor
Sawmill Market
This food hall features more than 20 vendors selling not only food options, but also craft cocktails, artisan desserts and even custom floral arrangements. The developer of Sawmill is planning new Uptown location set to open in summer 2024.
Vendors:
- Botanic Bar — Botanical-inspired cocktails
- Estella Floral Design — Customized floral bouquets made with seasonal flowers
- Flora — Fine dining Mexican food, book before you go
- Flora Taco to-go — Flora’s to-go window
- Lemon & Brine — Hand-crafted lemonades and brine pickles
- Little Madrid — Spanish cuisine
- Mercantile Cafe — Locally sourced ingredients prepared in a wood-burning oven
- Paxton’s Taproom — Fares from local breweries
- Red & Green — Locally sourced New Mexican cuisine
- West Cocktail & Wine Bar — Charcuterie boards and a rotating wine selection
- Crème de la Crème — European pastries
- Chaco’s Latin Flavor — Venezuelan bistro bites
- Churro Y Corn — Mexican street food
- Dr. Field Goods — Locally sourced New Mexican fusion
- Hawt Pizza Co. — Artisan wood-fired pizza
- Hiro Sushi — Japanese cuisine
- Kulantro — Vietnamese street food
- Meso Grill — Mediterranean cuisine
- Mobile Bar — Rotating selection of beers, frozen cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages
- Neko Neko — Japanese sweet treats
- Notorious P.O.K.E. — Fresh pokè bowls
- Paleta Project — Mexican fruit popsicles
- Plata Coffee — Locally roasted coffee
- Roti NM Rotisserie Kitchen — Artisan rotisserie chicken
- Rush of Prana — Vegan-inspired healthy eats
- Salty Catch — Gulf-style seafood
- Tulipani Pasta — Small batch pasta
- XO Waffle — Belgian Liège- style waffles
LOCATION: 1909 Bellamah NW, 505-563-4473
HOURS: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Bridges on Tramway
This development in the Northeast Heights hosts a CBD Boutique and a splatter paint studio, as well as several meal options and a brewery.
Vendors:
- Boxing Bear Brewing Co. — Brewery
- Paleta Bar — Mexican fruit popcicles
- Burrow Cafe — Coffee and crepes
- Tako Ten — 10 different varieties of tacos
- Thai Street — Thai flavors
- Firenze Pizzeria — Wood-fired pizza
- Chatter Paint — Splatter paint studio
- CBD Boutique — Tinctures, pet care, edibles and bath and body care
LOCATION: 12501 Candelaria NE
HOURS: Vary by location
McMahon Marketplace
For those on the West Side, McMahon Marketplace at the corner of Unser and McMahon NW, has a variety of dining options.
- Fuego 505 — Selection of meats cooked on skewers over a rotisserie grill
- Slice and Dice Pizzeria — Pizza, beer and board games
- Tractor Brewing Co. — Brewery
- Crackin’ Crab — Seafood boil
- ChocGlitz & Cream — Ice cream and sweets
