Members of New Mexico Civil Guard get $300K from city in settlement

Six members of a private militia group who claimed their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested after a protest turned violent at Tiguex Park in June 2020 will receive $300,000 to drop three lawsuits they filed against the city of Albuquerque, its top officials and Albuquerque police.

The city agreed to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the group in 2021, and two other lawsuits alleging the city failed to turn over public records about the incident in violation of the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

Still pending at the time of the settlement was a motion filed by the members of the New Mexico Civil Guard seeking release of records of all non-personal calls, including text messages, on Mayor Tim Keller’s personal cellphone for the month of June 2020.

The city and a private law firm representing Keller fought the release, maintaining in one court record that disclosure of “personal communication records” was “outside any possible relevance” to the IPRA request.

The event that triggered the litigation — and led to a separate injunction last year against the militia group — occurred after members of the New Mexico Civil Guard wearing camouflage suits and body armor brought sidearms and rifles to “keep the peace” at the June 15, 2020, protest at which organizers called for removal of the statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

The members weren’t charged criminally but were detained for hours as Albuquerque police investigated a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a scuffle between protesters and people who opposed damaging the statue. A man not affiliated with the militia, Steven Ray Baca,was arrested on aggravated assault charges in the non-fatal shooting. He is set for a jury trial June 20.

City Attorney Lauren Keefe said in a statement Tuesday the city decided to settle all three lawsuits to avoid the risk of incurring any further expense, including the costs of a likely appeal.

“The settlement amount is largely reflective of the City’s potential liability related to the public records requests,” she stated. The city also paid $17,000 to hire Santa Fe lawyer Kate Ferlic to represent Keller after the militia group members made multiple requests for personal cellphone records.

The lawsuits were filed by Devon Bay, John Burks, Daniel Espinosa, Craig Fitzgerald, Joel Mason and David Rice. They were represented by the office of Republican attorney and former New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Paul Kennedy. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Kennedy’s firm contended that prior to the June 2020 protests, officials in the Albuquerque Police Department, Keller and then-chief administrative officer Sarita Nair targeted the militia member for arrest.

Their federal civil rights lawsuit maintained that after the shooting, militia members were arrested and forcibly detained in handcuffs for hours without probable cause. Police were accused of using excessive force and causing serious injuries to the militia members while they were detained.

But a federal judge in Albuquerque found their arrest and detention didn’t violate their civil rights, and excessive force wasn’t used by police.

“Mr. Baca fired multiple shots, creating an unsafe situation for both officers and bystanders,” wrote U.S. District Judge Kea Riggs of Albuquerque in a ruling last November. “Because the plaintiffs were armed, the circumstances warranted officers to zip tie or handcuff the plaintiffs and secure their weapons.”

She ruled against the militia members on all but one claim of municipal liability, which was still outstanding at the time of settlement. She also found no proof that Keller, Nair and Medina were involved in the decision to take the militia members into custody or created a policy to cause them “constitutional harm.”

A requester of public records can seek damages and attorney’s fees if the responsive documents aren’t produced by a governmental agency in compliance with state law.

In their first IPRA case, militia members sought records relating to APD’s preparation for and response to the demonstration.

Typically, such records are required to be produced in 15 days, unless a specific exemption applies.

But four months passed before the City Clerk’s office produced two redacted documents: a heavily redacted “Operation Plan” and an “Event Action Plan.” The city claimed the redactions in the “Operation Plan” were proper to protect the identities of undercover officers.

To settle the issue, state District Judge Joshua Allison last fall reviewed a copy of the redacted “Operation Plan” provided to him by the city and found it contained “substantially fewer redactions” than the redacted version provided to the militia members who filed suit, he wrote in an order. The city subsequently withdrew its exemption and provided the plan with only one redaction the judge found appropriate.

The second IPRA lawsuit claimed the city violated the law in failing to adequately respond to a request for cellphone records of Keller, Nair and then-Deputy Chief Medina. City Clerk Ethan Watson contended the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ability of his office to efficiently handle IPRA requests. On Tuesday, City Attorney Keefe said the city has increased the number of staff fulfilling public records requests.

After the Tiguex Park protest, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit alleging the presence of the heavily armed group helped incite the non-fatal shooting at the protest and violated New Mexico law.

He succeeded in obtaining an injunction barring the New Mexico Civil Guard from organizing or operating in public as part of a military unit that isn’t activated by the governor of New Mexico, and from assuming law enforcement functions by projecting the ability to use organized force at protests and public gatherings.