‘From’ continues to unveil the hidden truths of a nightmarish town in season two

Eion Bailey couldn’t wait to get back on set for the MGM+ series “From.”

After the first season, Bailey was looking forward to see where his character, Jim Matthews, would go for the second season.

“It’s been real exciting because (the series) goes deeper and further,” Bailey says. “For those who have seen the first season, that radio call where we actually get somebody on the other line. They have a surprise and they know who I am. They know what my wife is doing in the basement of the house. It kind of spins everything for him and sends them on a different trajectory, still trying to find a way out of this place.”

“From” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

Bailey plays Jim Matthews, who, along with his wife, is struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly finds himself and his family trapped in the town.

The second season kicks off on Sunday, April 23, on MGM+. The series stars Bailey, Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

Bailey says in the new season Matthews is learning a lot.

“(Jim) starts to really question everything, including that’s he’s open to all possibilities,” Bailey says. “That’s fun in life to be open to all possibilities. I’m investigative in life and that’s what I share with him. We both want to figure out things.”

Bailey says Matthews is also dealing with a physical limitation that happened in the first season.

“He will recover from it, but it puts a hitch in his step for season two,” he says. “He’s having to rely on other elements of his abilities that aren’t physical and that changes things. It’s interesting because he is using his mental skills to overcome things.”

Bailey says the second season is a roller coaster and hopes that audiences join the ride.

“There’s a really nice balance between the scare and the terror because it’s also combining heart and care,” he says. “I don’t know how often you see that in a show, but the draw for me to this series was that the characters work to persevere. It also gives us a glimpse into the human psyche.”

Bailey hopes to get back to Albuquerque soon. He took part in the 2003 HBO film “And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself,” where he played Frank Thayer.

“We had the premiere in Albuquerque and I thought it was so cool,” he says. “I’d love to spend more time there.”

Get streaming

The second season of “From” begins streaming on Sunday, April 23, on MGM+