 'Ghosted' combines an international adventure with the perils of dating - Albuquerque Journal

‘Ghosted’ combines an international adventure with the perils of dating

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in the feature film, “Ghosted.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Dexter Fletcher enjoys challenges.

A longtime filmmaker, Fletcher, never had the opportunity to direct a full-scale action film.

That changed when he took the helm of the film, “Ghosted.”

“Having this opportunity was exciting to me,” Fletcher says. “Chris (Evans) was attached to it when the project came to me. That was a big draw to do it because I love Chris and his work. It was an opportunity to sort of humanize this superhero.”

“Ghosted” stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and the film debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21.

The film follows unlucky-in-love Cole, played by Evans, as he meets sophisticated Sadie, played by de Armas, at his family farm stand. The chemistry is instantaneous.

After spending a day and a night with Sadie, Cole thinks he may have found “the one” and texts her for another date – only to be ghosted by the woman of his dreams.

At the urging of his family, Cole throws caution to the wind and tracks the elusive art curator to London. But instead of reuniting with Sadie, he encounters Leveque, played by Adrien Brody, a vicious black-market arms dealer.

Mistaken for an expert operative known as “The Taxman,” Cole is taken hostage and interrogated about a set of passcodes for Aztec, a top-secret weapon of mass destruction that Leveque plans to sell to the highest bidder.

It is only when Sadie bursts into Leveque’s hideout with her guns blazing that Cole realizes she is The Taxman, a veteran CIA agent with countless hits to her credit.

Sadie fights their way out, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake and a stunned Cole in tow. The mismatched couple fights for their lives from Afghanistan and Pakistan, to a remote tropical island, and finally back to D.C., squabbling all the way.

Fletcher says he enjoyed being able to build these two worlds and cultivate a love story alongside all of the chaos.

He says it’s the relationship that keeps the film grounded.

“There’s the time in the beginning of the film where the audience gets to invest in that relationship and it stands up to the scrutiny,” Fletcher says. “Both Cole and Sadie are trying to figure it out. He wants to play it safe and not take any risks in life. She’s all about risk. She’s also able to open herself up to him. It’s a modern side of dating life that we all explored with the film.”

Though Fletcher seemed to be on a dream project, there are always challenges when it comes to film productions.

“The action sequences are relatively new to me,” he says. “This was a level that I’ve never tackled before. I would have sleepless nights trying to figure out exciting ways to shoot and stage those sequences. I wanted them to add to the movie by moving the story forward.”

Fletcher hopes the audience will be able to go along for the ride both emotionally and physically.

“The characters are authentic and relatable,” he says. “You’re going on a ride and you’re rooting for this couple who are just trying to figure it out, like we all are.”

Now streaming
“Ghosted” starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21

