Miss Indian World competition kicks-off Gathering of Nations powwow

On April 30, 2022, Tashina Red Hawk, Sicangu Lakota, was crowned Miss Indian World 2022.

On Thursday, April 27, nearly two dozen contestants will begin their journey in becoming Miss Indian World 2023.

The event takes place at the Albuquerque Convention Center and the women will compete throughout events at the Gathering of Nations Powwow.

Red Hawk is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, in Rosebud South Dakota.

In addition to winning Miss Indian World 2022, Miss Red Hawk also won the awards for best essay and best personal interview. For her traditional talent, Miss Red Hawk showcased the “Lakota Way of Life” by singing a traditional Lakota song, discussing Lakota beadwork and horse culture, and a bow and arrow demonstration.

Red Hawk won the crown at 18, and is the daughter of Shane and Noella Red Hawk.

According to organizers, the Miss Indian World Pageant takes place annually at the world’s largest Native American powwow, Gathering of Nations.

The inaugural Miss Indian World pageant was held in 1984 and since its inception, young Native American women ages 18-25 have traveled from all regions of the continent to represent their tribes and compete for the coveted crown.

“Its purpose is to give young Native American women an opportunity to showcase their tribes and cultures, while serving as a cultural ambassador of Native Americans by demonstrating the pride and continuance of the diverse cultures of Native people,” says Derek Mathews, Gathering of Nations founder. “This program is about Native American culture and positive imaging for the young ladies who compete for the title. The Miss Indian World pageant has a reputation for crowning winners who display a profound knowledge of her tribe’s traditions, history, ancestors and culture.”

Throughout the four-day competition, contestants accumulate points based on strong showings in the areas of public speaking, traditional talent, interview, essay and dance. Qualifying contestants must be of Native or Indigenous American descent, single, with no kids, and have never been married. In addition to the title, contestants are able to win individual awards based on their scores. The following women were also recognized during the crowning ceremony in 2022.

1st runner up – Cordelia Falls Down, Crow Tribe/United Keetoowah Band, Crow Agency Band.

2nd runner up – Chante Speidel, Swampy Cree/Hunkpapa Lakota, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Public speaking award – Autumn Dawn McMillan, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Traditional talent award – Ontaria Ariwite, Shoshone-Bannock/Northern Ute/Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Fort Hall, Idaho.

Best dancer award – Chante Speidel, Swampy Cree/Hunkpapa Lakota, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Miss congeniality – Ontaria Ariwite, Shoshone-Bannock/Northern Ute/Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Fort Hall, Idaho.