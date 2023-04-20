Pranzo’s reincarnation a gift to the Santa Fe culinary community

It’s not often a restaurant closes and, three years later, opens in a different location with a modernized, 2.0 version of its former self – with many of the same dishes. When most restaurants close, they shut their doors forever. But there are those occasions when a restaurant deserves a second chance to morph and shine again and fill a void in the restaurant landscape.

That’s where Pranzo Italian Grill comes in. Established in 1987, the original location in Santa Fe’s Sanbusco Center, now home to the New Mexico School for the Arts, was a beloved hot spot for classic, well-priced Italian food. A huge space with an equally large parking lot, the previous Pranzo was where everyone went for their fix of traditional Italian favorites.

Chef and owner Steven Lemon, along with his wife, Sarah, reincarnated Pranzo in the former Shokho Café location at the corner of North Guadalupe and Johnson streets in August 2021. Pranzo quickly reestablished itself as a local favorite.

Though smaller than its former iteration, I have always loved how this space feels. They jazzed up the interior a bit, so it is no longer a stark Japanese restaurant. Colorful New Mexican artwork dresses the thick, white adobe walls which are a nice contrast to the dark slate floor. Good music lightly plays in the background to add a groove to the festive bar and merry restaurant scene.

Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and on a recent Friday night, the place was hopping by 6 p.m. with a diverse clientele. Our server Christine, who goes by Chris, is a breath of fresh air. She approached our four-top with grace and style, and carried us through a wonderful evening and meal that felt special and celebratory – even though it was a regular Friday night. Chris’s genuine hospitality bug dazzles and my dining companions and I had an extra good time because of her sparkling ways.

And then there is the food. An assorted menu checks off the standard Pranzo hits like Frito Misto ($16), Lunedi Meatballs ($15) and Beef Carpaccio ($17), but also shows the kitchen’s creativity and talent in flavor combinations and thoughtfulness for all types of eaters with Zucchini Fritti ($12) and garlicky Black Mussels ($18).

The Burrata ($16) appetizer features a velvety ball of mozzarella filled with cream that is delicately placed over thinly-sliced gaufrette pears and fried almonds, and dressed in a pear-olive oil broth. This light appetizer is a perfect excuse to indulge in Pranzo’s excellent bread – which comes from Fano Bread Company in Albuquerque. This bread is truly the best commercially-produced bread in New Mexico.

A lovely vegetarian option is the Zucchini Fritti ($12). Unfortunately, I thought the zucchini sticks were cut too big and not cooked long enough. They were more than al dente the night we visited, but we devoured them with the mustard aioli – because we need our vegetables.

On another visit, a friend and I shared the succulent Black Mussels ($18) that are swimming in a sauce of garlic and olive oil. The garlic is so abundant – not complaining at all – this dish will keep the vampires away. The sauce also provides another bread dipping opportunity.

The salads are all winners. Beet lovers will want to dive into the spectacularly flavorful and gorgeous Beet Salad ($14) with arugula, shaved fennel, fried almonds, Gorgonzola and a sherry vinaigrette. Thankfully, Pranzo’s Caesar Salad is one of the city’s best. Crisp and cold hearts of romaine lettuce are dressed perfectly and topped with two anchovies and croutons for crunch. I wish other restaurants would take note and use only crisp, cold hearts of romaine. No one wants a flaccid Caesar salad with warm, wimpy, green romaine leaves.

If you are into thin and crispy pizza that won’t weigh you down, Pranzo has the one for you. Light and tasty, choose from one of their eight creative pizza combinations or make your own. I highly recommend ordering a pizza for the table as a shareable appetizer. We had the vegetarian pizza, Senza Formaggi, with pesto, spinach, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, shiitake mushrooms and garlic confit, which was heavenly. This pizza will have you dreaming about having another Pranzo pizza more often than you would like.

Pasta lovers will appreciate chef Lemon’s wide assortment of freshly made pasta. I have heard rave reviews about the Paglia E Fieno ($24) with prosciutto and peas, and can testify that the Spaghettini Nonna ($22) with eggplant is divine. For those who crave pasta in cream sauce, the homemade Spinach Ricotta Ravioli ($24) is a dream. Tender raviolis are cradled in a delectable sage cream sauce and another reason to sop up the sauce with more bread.

Entrees run wild with plenty of options. They nail the towering Eggplant Parmesan ($26) and the serving is generous. A seafood lover’s favorite, the Cioppino ($30) is a delight. One of my dining companions and I shared this, and the kitchen graciously split the order. A light tomato-pepper broth is the pool where assorted seafood swims – including fish, baby scallops, shrimp, grilled squid, mussels and clams. A hunk of toasted bread slathered with a tasty aioli provides another way to soak up the delectable broth.

While we focused on lighter entrees, more substantive entrées include Grilled Ribeye ($38), Lamb Shank ($36), Crispy Chicken Thighs ($28) and Tonno Napoleon ($38), a coriander-crusted ahi tuna.

If you have room left for dessert, or at least to share one dessert for the table, everything is made in-house. My tablemates agreed on the Tiramisu ($12), an obligatory choice. A big slab arrived, and we all enjoyed a few spoonfuls before it evaporated into thin air. Typically, tiramisu has a strong espresso flavor from soaking the lady fingers. This tiramisu was lighter and more ethereal but with not a lot of flavors other than the heavy layer of cocoa sprinkled on top and the mascarpone filling. We all appreciated the opportunity to cleanse our palate with something so heavenly.

Pranzo’s reincarnation has been a gift to the Santa Fe culinary community. It is an approachable, fun Italian restaurant. It’s a place where you can sit at the bar for happy hour and a nibble or dine with friends and family for an Italian feast. And with the patio open, get ready for al fresco dining.