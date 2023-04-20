ENMU partners with Red Door Brewing Co. and Mother Trail Beverage Co.

Pour one for Eastern New Mexico University.

The educational institution has partnered with Red Door Brewing Company to create a Bohemian-style lager called Blackwater Draw Lager. Its name, suggested by ENMU student Leander Murphy, was selected through a contest that received 80 name entries.

“It is light and refreshing with a pleasant herbal hop bite to finish,” according to an ENMU news release. “Brewed with Pilsner malts and classic European Saaz hops, it’s a clear, crisp lager perfect for enjoying throughout the Llano Estacado.”

The beer can’s label features the historic Clovis Point found at the Blackwater Draw National Historic Landmark on the ENMU campus. The label was designed by ENMU alumni and graphic artist Sara Wright.

ENMU also collaborated with New Mexico’s Mother Trail Beverage Company to produce a canned cocktail named The Greyhound. ENMU employee, Vickie Brisco, suggested the name. The Greyhound was chosen out of 80 entries that were submitted in a naming contest held last spring, according to the news release.

The cocktail is made with grapefruit juice and premium gin.

“Fresh, bright, and tart, this cocktail is a tasty addition to any event on or off campus,” according to the news release.

The cocktail’s label, also designed by Wright, showcases ENMU’s iconic administration building.

The cocktail and the lager are available at Red Door Brewery locations in Albuquerque and Clovis, as well as selected retailers around the state later this summer. An unveiling party for the lager and cocktail will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19 at Red Door Brewing Co.’s taproom, 120 Maple St., in Clovis.

“Red Door is excited to partner with ENMU and Mother Trail Beverage Company to market both products,” Matt Biggs, co-owner of Red Door Brewing Company, states in the news release. “We have been working in various communities throughout Eastern New Mexico for the last several years and are proud to be able to continue to support the area.”

The partnerships support ENMU students and staff in several ways.

“ENMU appreciates our New Mexico-owned businesses partnering with us to raise scholarship funds,” James Johnston, ENMU chancellor, states in the news release. “Partnerships like this support New Mexico businesses and our students as we, in turn, educate a workforce that contributes to the state’s economic engine.”

The partnership is a win-win for everyone involved.

“It is an honor ENMU chose our brewery to collaborate with,” Biggs said. “We look forward to getting these drinks into as many hands as possible and raising money for scholarships at ENMU.”

This is not ENMU’s first collaboration. In the past couple years it has teamed up with several New Mexico businesses including Red Rock Roasters to release Greyhound Grind Coffee, Taco Box to create Silver Dawg Salsa, Lescombes Family Vineyard to produce Eastern Sunrise Wine, Enchantment Vineyards to concoct Eastern Sunset Wine, SnuggleCubs Cookies to make the ENMU Victory Cookie and Heart of the Desert to develop Greyhound Crunch Pistachio Caramel Popcorn and ENMU Enchanted Pistachios.