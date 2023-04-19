Two NMSU men’s basketball players allege sexual assault in lawsuit filed against coaches, players, regents

Two New Mexico State University basketball players claim they were sexually assaulted and humiliated, repeatedly, by three teammates and that when they approached coaches about the alleged abuse, nothing was done. The allegations were included in a state lawsuit filed Wednesday against university officials, basketball coaches and players in connection with the hazing scandal within the men’s tem that eventually led to the cancellation of the Aggies’ season and the firing of the head coach.

The suit was brought by former Aggie star basketball player William Benjamin, his son, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr., and Shakiru Odunewu. Benjamin Jr. recently announced in a social media post that he was entering the transfer portal. Odunewu has also left the program.

The suit was filed in state district court against the NMSU Board of Regents, former head coach Greg Heiar and assistant coach Dominique Taylor and players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington.

“While NMSU does not comment on pending litigation, we want to assure everyone that this issue is being taken seriously,” NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said in a statement. “As we announced earlier this year, the university is working with (the law firm) Greenberg Traurig to look into these allegations. Their work is underway and running in parallel to our own internal investigation into this matter.”

The lawsuit includes a preliminary statement that says the defendants are speaking out not only for their own benefit, but to put an end to such behavior in college athletics.

“When the behavior goes too far, and crosses the line into non-consensual touching, it is not mere hazing; it is battery and sexual assault,” the defendants wrote in the complaint. “When the behavior continues for months, it cannot be viewed as an initiation rite; instead, it is harassment and abuse.”

Some of the allegations include that Aiken, Bradley and Washington repeatedly targeted Odunewu and Benjamin, and degraded them repeatedly and at times physically pinned the players down and touched them in ways that arose to sexual assault, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit says that Benjamin joined the Las Cruces team as a hometown hero as he was a star player for Las Cruces High School and his father, also his coach at LCHS, was in the Aggie Hall of Fame. The suit says Odunewu was a devout Muslim who strove to be kind to others and didn’t express aggression.

In the summer of 2022, the three basketball players named in the lawsuit started to “degrade” Odunewu with cruel comments and unwanted touching, according to the suit.

In one case, they opened the curtain when he was showering and forced him to do squats as they slapped his buttocks. During a road trip, the three players pinned him to the ground, held his mouth shut and pulled down his pants and underwear and touched him and squeezed his scrotum, according to the complaint.

The suit alleges that Odunewu reported the incidents to Heiar and Taylor, who laughed at Odunewu and Taylor said, “What do you want me to do?”

Benjamin faced similar treatment, often in the locker room and sometimes in front of coaches, according to the suit. He struggled with his classes and to be a part of the team because of the mental and physical abuse he was suffering. The suit alleges that the player’s father reached out to Heiar and NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, neither of whom returned his calls. The elder Benjamin is

Moccia declined to comment on Wednesday.

The suit says other players and a staff member suffered similar treatment from the three players, who are all around 6 feet, 7 inches tall. The lawsuit says that all three players had full-ride scholarships and Washington and Bradley received $5,000 and $3,500 per month, respectively, in Name, Image, Likeness payments. The Journal was not able to confirm those payments.

The complaint says the hazing allegations started in the summer of 2022 and continued until Benjamin Jr. filed a police report on Feb. 10, 2023, which was reported to Moccia and former Chancellor Dan Arvizu. That’s when the season was suspended before being officially canceled two days later.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and other relief.

Journal Staff Writer Geoff Grammer contributed to this report.