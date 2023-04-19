Student to remain behind bars after allegedly bringing guns to Albuquerque charter school

A high school student will remain behind bars after two handguns found in his vehicle last week were allegedly tied to more than a dozen shootings around Albuquerque.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Clara Moran granted the pretrial detention motion for Michael Ramirez, 18, on Wednesday.

Ramirez, a student at La Academia de Esperanza charter school, is charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises and one count of receiving stolen property.

Ramirez has not been charged in any of the alleged shootings tied to the guns and prosecutors have not accused him in those incidents.

Ramirez’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

In a released statement, 2nd Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman said, “If you bring guns to school, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors alleged that on April 11 Ramirez and some classmates told another student they wanted to buy two 9mm handguns from them. Prosecutors allege Ramirez and at least one accomplice put masks on and used a rifle to rob the student of both guns.

Police say on April 13 Ramirez took both guns, one of which had been reported stolen, to school to sell at least one of them. A teacher overheard a conversation about the guns, according to police, and called authorities who found the guns in Ramirez’s vehicle along with ammunition and extended magazines.

Prosecutors on Wednesday allege that one gun was tied to three drive-by shootings, including one at Sandia High School, and the other was tied to 12 shootings but did not elaborate.

“Today a judge ruled there is no greater danger than weapons being brought onto school campuses, and ordered Ramirez to remain in Custody,” according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.