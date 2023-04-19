Hip-hop artist Chingy coming to the Historic Lobo Theater

A generation has grown up with Chingy’s music as the soundtrack.

Twenty years ago, the St. Louis-based hip-hop artist burst onto the music scene with “Right Thurr.”

The single reached No. 2 and solidified Chingy as one to watch in the music industry. The single also marked a turn in popular music, where there was room for the St. Louis sound.

“Me and Nelly both came out of St. Louis and we changed things with our style,” Chingy says. “(When it comes to rap), it was always an East and West Coast thing. There was room for us and we took the opportunity.”

Chingy – born Howard Bailey Jr. – will bring his tour to the Historic Lobo Theater on at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Chingy has navigated more than two decades in the music industry – a feat many don’t get to accomplish.

His 2003 debut “Jackpot” featured the smash hits “Right Thurr,” “Holidae In,” “One Call Away” and many more. Off stage, Chingy’s acting chops include small screen roles in television comedy series “My Wife and Kids,” “One on One,” “George Lopez,” “Yo Momma,” as well as cameos in several films, including “Scary Movie 4” and “Speed-Dating.”

He credits his staying power to being original and working hard.

“I want to make good music that lasts,” he says. “I’ve been writing songs since I was 9. Take ‘Right Thurr’ for example. I wrote that song in 1996 and it wasn’t released until 2003. It takes time for things to happen and when they do I want people to be listening to that record because it doesn’t have any boundaries. It’s still relevant.”

When it comes to writing, Chingy draws from everyday influences.

He says the process comes naturally to him.

“I’m at a stop light and I could see a cool car and it will give me an idea,” he says. “It takes something small to spark the creativity and I go with the flow from there. I do have writer’s block, but I’ll wait it out until I’m ready to create.”

Chingy is also planning to release a new body of work in late June called “Chinglish.”

He’s released a single from the album called, “Can’t Blame Me.”

“The song looks at the trials that I’ve faced in the industry and what I’ve learned along the way,” he says. ” ‘Chinglish’ is my own terminology that I bring to the game. I haven’t released too much music over the years, but it’s ready to go. I have enough material for another EP after the June release.”

Chingy doesn’t see himself slowing down with music anytime soon.

With the new music, he hopes to continue the impact he’s making within the industry.

“I’m just working and doing this thing I’ve been doing all my life,” he says “If you ever see my hard drives, I have about 30 years of music I’ve completed.”