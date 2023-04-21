Niko Moon bringing his blend of country, hip-hop to Sunshine Theater

Niko Moon is enjoying his time on tour.

Sure, he misses his family and home while he’s away, but he knows it’s for the greater good.

“Most of the shows have been sold out and it’s been amazing,” Moon says. “It’s a beautiful thing. I love positivity and to be embraced by the country music fans is special because they are wrapping their arms around the mentality of my music.”

Moon is currently out on his “Ain’t No Better Place Tour,” which makes a stop at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Sunshine Theater. Opening for Moon is Dylan Schneider.

On Friday, April 21, Moon will release his next single “Heaven Has a Bar,” which features Zac Brown.

“Me and Zac have known each other for 15 years,” Moon says. “I’ve written about 40 songs for the Zac Brown Band. This collaboration is something that’s been years in the making. It’s amazing to get the opportunity to make music with a friend.”

Moon is known for his blend of country music and hip-hop.

It’s no wonder he’s been influenced by both genres, as he grew up in the heart of both.

Moon grew up in Douglasville, Georgia, where he spent his teen years. The town is near Atlanta, which is the epicenter of hip-hop and rap. He also grew up near Newnan, Georgia, which is where country legends Alan Jackson and Steve Young are from.

Not to mention, his father was a part-time musician, often sharing the stage with John Prine and Kris Kristofferson.

“If my life was to have a sound, this is it,” Moon says. “The way I think of it is bass and drums is Atlanta, and everything above it is Douglasville.”

Moon released his debut album, “Good Time,” in 2021. After the album’s release, he got “Good Time” tattooed on his legs to remember the milestone.

“Tattoos, for me, is marking a moment in my life,” he says. ” ‘Good Time’ was also my first song released and I was putting my own music out to the world. I had to have it marked on my body. For me, each tattoo is a reminder of something worth taking note of.”

In between his touring life, Moon also looks forward to being at home. It’s a space where he wears the distinction of father and husband – one that he doesn’t take lightly.

“(My daughter) just turned five months and I’m home right now and enjoying the family time,” he says. “You love your child more than you’ll love anyone. For me, I’ve fallen in love with this new side of my life. Oh, I’ve also learned how to burp a baby.”

Though he’s at home, it doesn’t mean the work on music takes a hiatus. Moon often co-writes with his wife, Anna.

“We were up this morning writing new songs,” he says. “It’s a blessing to be able to write with Anna. She brings so much to the table and the collaboration comes naturally. We help each other and have a system that is ever changing. It’s a beautiful gift.”