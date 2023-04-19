‘Bark in the Park,’ a birthday party and music legends: 7 activities for this weekend

What do you get the city who has everything for its birthday? How about some fun weekend events?Happy Birthday Albuquerque, you don’t look a day over 300.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

A science-powered party

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is hosting an adult STEM night with “Discovery After Dark.” The 21+ event, 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21, will give participants an opportunity to explore the museum, as well hands-on experiments such as making slime or liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Tickets are $15 at the door or online at nuclearmuseum.org . The museum is located at 601 Eubank Blvd. SE.

Where the stars are

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Bachechi Open Space are hosting a star party.

The free event runs 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and features solar observing, a presentation and telescope viewing of planets, deep-sky objects and more.

Participants should park at the Alameda & Rio Grande Open Space lot, on the south side of Alameda Boulevard, between the river and Rio Grande Boulevard. There will be a marked path to the event. Visit taas.org for more information.

Feliz cumpleaños

The Department of Arts & Culture is hosting a 317th birthday party for the city of Albuquerque. From noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, partygoers can find live music, face painting, entertainment and more.

The rain or shine event is being held in Historic Old Town, 200 N. Plaza St. NW. Visit cabq.gov/artsculture/special-events-festivals for more information

Who let the dogs out?

The Albuquerque Isotopes close out their homestand with the Oklahoma City Dodgers this weekend. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and both games will conclude with post-game fireworks. Then, at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, April 23, the park goes to the dogs with “Bark in the Park.”

Tickets start at $9 at milb.com/albuquerque . Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE.

Show stoppers

The city of Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation and Community Services is hosting the 21st annual Park ‘N The Park car show.

The show, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, features cars of all makes and models 1989 and older.

There will also be music by Steve’s Cruisin’ with the Oldies and local food trucks. The car show is free for spectators and will be held at Campus Park, 2516 King Blvd. NE in Rio Rancho.

‘Too Hot ta Trot’

Music legends The Commodores are bringing the funk and soul to The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Tickets to hear the “Brick House” hitmakers begin at $45, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com . Isleta Resort & Casino is located at 11000 Broadway Blvd. SE.

Green thumbs unite!

The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the annual spring plant sale 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22.

The sale will feature a large selection of plants including heirloom tomatoes, roses, annuals, dahlias, daylilies and more.

The garden center is located at 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.