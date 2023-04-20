 Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on their own 87% salary hikes - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on their own 87% salary hikes

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque City Hall. (Jessica Dyer/Journal)

The citizens who decide how much Albuquerque elected officials earn have spoken — and they say being a city councilor should pay a lot better than it does today.

The Citizens Independent Salary Commission recently finalized the future pay structure for Albuquerque’s mayor and city councilors.

The panel boosted the mayoral pay by 10% to $146,081.

But they took a much more dramatic approach to councilor pay, hiking it by 87%. That means councilors will eventually make $62,843 per year, an increase of over $29,000 from today’s rate.

The new salaries do not affect current office-holders; they apply only after the next election. That means the four councilors elected this fall will get the new salary in 2024. The other five — and the mayor — will not be paid at the new rate until 2026.

Michael Garlid, a volunteer member of the CISC, said the commission wanted to set the salary so that even a single parent with two children could afford to hold the office. Though being a councilor has long been considered a part-time position, existing councilors reported via a survey that they spend a median of 28 hours weekly preparing for and attending official meetings and city-sponsored activities and 20 hours per week on other related events, like meeting with business owners or neighborhood associations. Garlid said elected officials are viewed as public representatives whether they are in meetings or living their day-to-day lives at the grocery store or gym, and it makes sense to compensate them as full-timers.

“The city is a complex organism, and it’s gotten more difficult,” Garlid said. “I think the more we can do to encourage people to be able to treat it as a full-time job and follow through on that full-time job, the better.”

And what do the councilors themselves have to say about it?

Councilor Brook Bassan said she was pleased with the CISC decision. A stay-at-home mom, Bassan did not know how much the position paid when she initially decided to run but she said she considers the office a full-time job. She said she isn’t sure if she could effectively carry out all her responsibilities the way she would like — from public meetings to answering constituent messages — if she also had to work 40 hours a week elsewhere.

“It would be really unfortunate if people decided to run just because they wanted to make that (new) salary,” said Bassan, who is up for reelection this year. “But at the same time, I also think … ‘Wouldn’t it be great if more people were able to run because they were able to have that accommodation, so they could give the service to the community while also not having to sacrifice for their family and their livelihood?'”

Isaac Benton, one of the council’s longest-serving members, joked that his “timing is perfect” as he recently decided not to seek reelection and will not benefit from the new salary. But he said he thinks it is fair, noting that he routinely spends around 40 hours a week on city-related business.

“We’re each representing 65,000-70,000 people now,” said Benton, whose district includes Downtown, Old Town and parts of the North Valley and West Side. “There’s a lot of action — at least in my district — and it’s a big job. I was not able to continue my architect practice after a while given the demands of this district.”

In a written statement, Councilor Louie Sanchez said his council workload varies by week. He said he sometimes doesn’t sleep enough due to his responsibilities, which also include running two businesses, but that is a fine trade-off for him as salary is not part of his calculation.

“Monetary compensation should not be a factor in people’s choice to enter public service,” Sanchez wrote.

