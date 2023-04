Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s social media accounts were filled with family photos of an Easter weekend trip to Washington, D.C., including a visit to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Keller’s office said the city paid $1,533 for the mayor’s trip as he was “invited to the White House in is official capacity,” but that the family personally paid out of pocket for the mayor’s wife and two children to travel with him.