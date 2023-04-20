 Lowrider v. Jeep? Albuquerque city councilors rev up 'official state car' debate - Albuquerque Journal

Lowrider v. Jeep? Albuquerque city councilors rev up ‘official state car’ debate

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

A Buick Regal, left, and a Chevy S-10 pickup are posed at last year’s first Española Lowrider Show. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

After a sometimes grueling and detailed debate over infrastructure spending, Monday’s Albuquerque City Council meeting seemed ready for cruise control when talk shifted to lowriders. The council was voting on legislation that served only to urge the New Mexico Legislature to consider making the lowrider the “official state car.” Sponsor Klarissa Peña called the bill “fun,” and a response to the state’s recent decision make roasting green chile New Mexico’s official aroma.

But Councilor Louie Sanchez wasn’t on board.

Klarissa Pena

“When I was younger, I had an incident with my grandfather, and if we even said the word ‘lowrider,’ we would get hit on the side of the head. He said, ‘I don’t want you associating with anybody that has a lowrider because there is some sort of criminal stigma to it.’ And so we grew up that way,” he said. “I do know and have friends who own lowriders … and some of these individuals are not actual criminals.”

As a Jeep owner, Sanchez suggested the sport utility vehicle would make a better state car.

Louie Sanchez

“If we were to get out there and have a debate over Jeeps and lowriders, I think that the Jeep community would definitely win,” Sanchez said.

Peña — whose district meets Sanchez’s district along West Central — laughed.

“I think, Councilor Sanchez, you better stop while you’re ahead because you’re in a district full of lowriders,” she said.

Her bill passed on a 7-1 vote with only Sanchez in dissent.

