 Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack - Albuquerque Journal

Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas with drinking water and irrigation supplies are seeing the benefits of record snowpack and spring runoff.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service delivered the good news Tuesday for water managers, cities and farmers as federal officials rolled out operating plans for the Rio Grande and the Pecos River.

The mountain ranges in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico that serve as headwaters for the two rivers last winter saw nearly double the snowpack of historic averages, resulting in runoff that will provide a major boost to reservoirs.

And even more of that snowmelt will reach streams and rivers since soil moisture levels were able to recover last summer during what was one of the strongest monsoons the region had seen in 130 years.

“This is really good news for us because one of the big things that’s been killing water supply for the last 10, 15 years is really dry soils soaking up a lot of that runoff before we could ever get any of it. That is not going to be the case nearly as much this year,” said Andrew Mangham, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. “We’re going to have a much more efficient runoff coming out of this.”

The same story is playing out around the West. In California, most of that state’s major reservoirs were filled above their historical averages at the start of spring thanks to one of the massive snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. In neighboring Nevada, the snowfall was so overwhelming that the final day of the high school ski championships had to be cancelled.

Many of the officials gathered for Tuesday’s river briefing were combing their collective memories, trying to recall when they last saw hydrology graphs this favorable.

“We’re in better shape than we’ve been for a real long time,” Mangham said.

New Mexico’s largest cities that rely on diverted water from the San Juan and Chama rivers are expected to get a full allocation this year — the first time since 2019.

The Carlsbad Irrigation District on the southern end of the Pecos River opted to allocate a bit more to farmers this year due to the increased runoff.

“With the snowmelt coming in and still the chance for the monsoon season, things are looking pretty good,” said Coley Burgess, the irrigation district’s manager.

Still, he said farmers have had to be economical about how they use what amounts to just a little over half of a full allotment. Some have left fields unplanted so they can shift their share of water to their best alfalfa crops.

On the Rio Grande, managers say they have enough water stored in Elephant Butte — the largest reservoir in New Mexico — to avoid restrictions that prevent storing water in some upstream reservoirs. Under a water sharing agreement with Colorado and Texas, New Mexico is required to deliver a certain amount to Texas each year.

The states also are tangled up in litigation over management of the Rio Grande that is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. A special master is considering a proposed settlement that would resolve the decade-long fight.

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in New Mexico said whether the state can keep enough water in Elephant Butte later this year will depend on the monsoon season.

Farmers across southern New Mexico and in West Texas will be crossing their fingers, too.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Gathering of Nations returns for a celebration of Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gathering of Nations, which first ... The Gathering of Nations, which first took place in 1983, has grown into the largest powwow in North America.
2
Flight to Texas, dismantling a gun: Witness describes alleged ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors in the trial of a ... Jurors in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in her West Side driveway in 2019 heard testimony Wednesday about ...
3
Witness describes alleged cover-up in Jacqueline Vigil’s killing
ABQnews Seeker
A former girlfriend of Luis Talamantes-Romero ... A former girlfriend of Luis Talamantes-Romero took the stand Wednesday to describe an alleged cover-up following Jacqueline Vigil's shooting death.
4
Dion's to open first El Paso location this year
ABQnews Seeker
The location will be the third ... The location will be the third in Texas for Dion's. It has two other stores in Lubbock, Texas.
5
Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices ...
6
'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming on the Western movie 'Rust' could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the ...
7
Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas ...
8
J.T. & Dale Talk Jobs: What to do when ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: My company ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My company has announced that we have to come into the office three days a week. However, my boss has ...
9
Miss Indian World competition kicks-off Gathering of Nations powwow
ABQnews Seeker
On April 30, 2022, Tashina Red ... On April 30, 2022, Tashina Red Hawk, Sicangu Lakota, was crowned Miss Indian World 2022.< ...