 'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting - Albuquerque Journal

‘Rust’ movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Filming on the Western movie “Rust” could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and coproducer, and Rust Move Productions attorney Melina Spadone said via a representative that filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

The production company finalized a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over “serious” violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted “Rust.”

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and a weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this month signed a new $360,000 allowance for prosecution of the case. Evidentiary hearings are scheduled in early May in state District Court to decide whether to proceed toward trial. Baldwin has indicated that he won’t attend those hearings.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says her office is pursuing justice in the death of Hutchins and wants to show that no one is above the law when it comes to firearms and public safety. She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death was tragic and preventable.

“Rust” safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Souza, the director, has said he’ll return to the “Rust” production to honor the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Hutchins’ life will be filmed simultaneously with “Rust.”

Home » Journal North » Journal North Recent News » ‘Rust’ movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Gathering of Nations returns for a celebration of Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Gathering of Nations, which first ... The Gathering of Nations, which first took place in 1983, has grown into the largest powwow in North America.
2
Flight to Texas, dismantling a gun: Witness describes alleged ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors in the trial of a ... Jurors in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Vigil in her West Side driveway in 2019 heard testimony Wednesday about ...
3
Witness describes alleged cover-up in Jacqueline Vigil’s killing
ABQnews Seeker
A former girlfriend of Luis Talamantes-Romero ... A former girlfriend of Luis Talamantes-Romero took the stand Wednesday to describe an alleged cover-up following Jacqueline Vigil's shooting death.
4
Dion's to open first El Paso location this year
ABQnews Seeker
The location will be the third ... The location will be the third in Texas for Dion's. It has two other stores in Lubbock, Texas.
5
Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices ...
6
'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Filming on the Western movie 'Rust' could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, in the ...
7
Southwestern US rivers get boost from winter snowpack
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Federal water managers have more room to breathe this spring as two Southwestern rivers that provide New Mexico and Texas ...
8
J.T. & Dale Talk Jobs: What to do when ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dear J.T. & Dale: My company ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My company has announced that we have to come into the office three days a week. However, my boss has ...
9
Miss Indian World competition kicks-off Gathering of Nations powwow
ABQnews Seeker
On April 30, 2022, Tashina Red ... On April 30, 2022, Tashina Red Hawk, Sicangu Lakota, was crowned Miss Indian World 2022.< ...